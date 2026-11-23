A viral video shows three men allegedly pretending their car had broken down to avoid paying a toll fee. After the attendant lifted the barrier, the trio got inside the vehicle, started the engine and drove away.

A bizarre incident has caught the attention of social media users after a video showing three men allegedly avoiding a toll fee using an unusual trick went viral. In the clip, the trio is seen pushing their car towards a toll booth lane instead of driving it through. They reportedly gesture to the toll booth attendant, making it appear as though their vehicle has suffered a mechanical breakdown. The men seemingly pretend that the car cannot move on its own and needs to be pushed out of the lane. Believing their explanation, the attendant appears to take pity on them and decides to help clear the stalled vehicle.

Trio Drives Away After Crossing Boom Barrier

The most surprising moment comes when the toll booth attendant lifts the boom barrier to allow the men to push their vehicle through. However, as soon as the car crosses the barrier, the trio quickly gets inside, starts the engine and drives away without paying the toll fee. The sudden change in their behaviour leaves viewers stunned, as the men appear to have staged the entire breakdown to get past the toll plaza. The footage has since circulated widely across social media platforms, with many users reacting to the unusual stunt.

Viral Video: Woman Climbs Mobile Tower In Rudrapur Over Son's Police Detention! (WATCH)

Viral Video: Mount Everest's Dirty Secret Exposed As 90,000 Kg Of Waste Is Collected! (WATCH)

Netizens Divided Over Viral Toll Evasion Trick

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with some users describing the incident as an example of 'desi jugaad', while others have criticised the men for taking advantage of the attendant's goodwill. The stunt has also raised questions about toll evasion and the misuse of assistance offered by workers. Modern toll plazas increasingly use FASTag systems and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to monitor vehicles and identify violations. Such attempts to avoid toll payments could potentially attract penalties, depending on the applicable rules. What may appear to some as a clever trick has also drawn criticism for its dishonesty and the inconvenience it could cause to toll plaza staff.