Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accuses the previous BRS government of compromising the state's Krishna River water rights and failing to object to Andhra Pradesh's irrigation projects, promising to protect Telangana's interests moving forward.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday accused former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao of compromising the state's interests in Krishna River water allocation and allowing Andhra Pradesh to advance projects that could affect Telangana's water rights.

According to an official statement, Revanth Reddy alleged that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had failed to protect Telangana's share of Krishna River water and had remained silent when Andhra Pradesh initiated projects with implications for the state's water resources. He accused BRS leaders of now spreading misinformation over the Palnadu Water Grid project to target the Congress government.

Presenting documents related to the project, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh's GO No. 56 was issued on February 16, 2022, when KCR was the Chief Minister of Telangana and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was heading the government in Andhra Pradesh. The Palnadu Water Grid was proposed to meet drinking water requirements in Palnadu and Guntur districts under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission.

Revanth Reddy further asked why it had not raised objections before the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) or under the Jal Jeevan Mission when the project was being finalised. He said the present government had taken up the matter with the Krishna Board and the Centre after it came to its notice, with Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy also submitting a complaint seeking a halt to the works, it added.

The Chief Minister also brought up the previous government's decisions concerning the Pothireddypadu head regulator, alleging that permissions to increase its capacity from 11,000 cusecs to 44,000 cusecs were granted in 2005 when members of the then Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now BRS, were part of YS Rajasekhara Reddy's Cabinet. He further referred to projects such as Handri-Neeva, Muchumarri and Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation, alleging that successive decisions had enabled Andhra Pradesh to draw and divert Krishna water while Telangana's interests were not adequately protected.

Questioning KCR and Harish Rao's role in water-sharing arrangements, Revanth Reddy referred to a meeting held on June 26, 2015, in the presence of then Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti, where an allocation arrangement of 512 TMC for Andhra Pradesh and 298.96 TMC for Telangana was agreed upon, according to him. He alleged that the previous government continued with the arrangement in January 2020 despite Telangana's larger share in the Krishna river basin, as per the CMO.

He also cited GO No. 482, issued on February 24, 2022, concerning the allocation of 0.22 TMC of water to Prakasam district, alleging that the previous government had taken decisions that facilitated further diversion of water towards Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister said the Congress government was pursuing Telangana's water rights before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, the Supreme Court and other relevant authorities. He added that he had held discussions with the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil to seek clearances and protect the state's interests.

Comparing water utilisation figures, Revanth Reddy said Andhra Pradesh had drawn 208.79 TMC of Krishna water in 2023-24, while Telangana utilised 119 TMC. He said Telangana's utilisation increased to 285.17 TMC in 2024-25 and 268.17 TMC in 2025-26. During the ongoing 2026-27 water year, he said Telangana had utilised 45.44 per cent of the water under the prevailing arrangement, it added.

The Chief Minister also criticised the previous BRS government for allegedly neglecting irrigation projects, including SLBC, Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bhima and Palamuru-Rangareddy, while Andhra Pradesh advanced projects in the Rayalaseema region. Taking a dig at Harish Rao over his demand that the Irrigation portfolio be handed over to him, Revanth Reddy said the former minister must answer for the decisions taken during his tenure. He maintained that the present government was working to reverse the damage caused to Telangana's water interests.

On land acquisition for irrigation projects, the Chief Minister alleged that the previous government had failed to adequately compensate displaced families and farmers. He said the KCR government spent Rs 11,255 crore on land acquisition between 2014 and October 2023, while the present government had allocated Rs 6,765 crore for the purpose. He added that Rs 600 crore had been spent on the rehabilitation and resettlement package for the Uddandapur reservoir and that a senior IAS officer had been appointed to expedite land acquisition.

Questioning the previous government's expenditure priorities, Revanth Reddy said around 45,000 acres were required for the projects, but adequate funds had not been spent on acquiring land and compensating farmers. "How can projects be completed if farmers are not paid compensation?" the Chief Minister asked, reiterating that his government was making efforts to safeguard Telangana's rightful share of Krishna River water.