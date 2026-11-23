Jewellery and cash worth approximately ₹22.5 lakh were allegedly stolen at a wedding in Ghaziabad. CCTV footage reportedly captured a man taking a bag while guests were busy enjoying the celebrations.

An alleged theft at a wedding in Ghaziabad has raised concerns after jewellery and cash worth approximately ₹22.5 lakh were reportedly stolen during the celebrations. According to the details shared, the incident took place while guests were busy participating in the wedding festivities. Amid the crowd and ongoing celebrations, a man allegedly took away a bag containing valuables. The theft reportedly went unnoticed initially, as family members and guests were occupied with the wedding arrangements and ceremonies. The incident has since drawn attention due to the substantial value of the stolen belongings and the manner in which the alleged theft took place.

CCTV Footage Captures Alleged Theft

CCTV footage reportedly captured the incident, showing the alleged theft and providing investigators with potential clues. The footage is expected to play an important role in understanding how the bag was taken and identifying the person involved. With jewellery and cash worth around ₹22.5 lakh involved, the incident has raised questions about security arrangements at large social gatherings. Wedding celebrations often bring together several guests, relatives and other visitors, making it difficult for families to keep track of every personal belonging. The alleged incident highlights how crowded venues can provide opportunities for theft if valuables are left unattended.

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Investigation Expected To Establish Facts

The matter is expected to be investigated further, with authorities likely to examine the available CCTV footage and gather details about the incident. Identifying the person allegedly involved and recovering the stolen valuables remain key concerns. The incident has also served as a reminder for families attending weddings and other large gatherings to remain cautious about their belongings. Keeping cash, jewellery and important personal items in secure locations and avoiding leaving bags unattended can help prevent similar incidents. Further details about the investigation and any developments in the case are awaited.