Watch: Shinde camp MLA Yamini Jadhav faces 'ED, ED' taunts in Maharashtra Assembly

    When Shiv Sena MLA Yamini Yashwant Jadhav of the Eknath Shinde camp voted for the Speaker's election, the opposition MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly chanted "ED, ED."

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 2:33 PM IST

    When Shiv Sena MLA Yamini Yashwant Jadhav of the Eknath Shinde camp voted for the Speaker's election on Sunday, the opposition MLAs in Maharashtra Assembly chanted "ED, ED."

    The opposition action of taunting came after Jadhav's husband, Yashwant Jadhav, a Shiv Sena leader and former chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's standing committee, was recently investigated and accused of breaking the Foreign Exchange Management Act by the Enforcement Directorate.

    In April this year, the Income Tax Department attached 41 properties, including a five-crore flat allegedly belonging to Jadhav, in connection with an alleged tax evasion case.

    A few weeks ago, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was using central agencies to pressure independents and smaller parties to vote for BJP candidates.

    "If the ED gives us control for two days, Devendra Fadnavis will also vote for us," Shiv Sena MP Raut said.

    Meanwhile, BJP legislator Rahul Narvekar easily passed the 164-vote votes. Narvekar faced Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi of the Uddhav Thackeray team, who received 107 votes.

    Earlier, the two Shiv Sena factions, led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, issued whips urging MLAs to vote for their respective Speaker candidates.

    Since Congress' Nana Patole resigned in February 2021 to become the party's state unit president, the position of Speaker in the Maharashtra Assembly has been vacant. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal was acting as Deputy Speaker.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2022, 2:33 PM IST
