Television actor Ali Asgar was spotted participating in a Muharram procession in Mumbai ahead of Aashura 2026. A video showing his presence has gone viral, attracting attention from fans and social media users.

Muharram, one of the most significant months in Islam, is observed with deep respect and devotion by Muslims across the world. Considered the second holiest month after Ramadan, it is a period of remembrance, reflection, and mourning, with special importance given to Aashura, the 10th day of Muharram.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ahead of Aashura 2026, television actor Ali Asgar was seen participating in a Muharram procession in Mumbai. A video from the religious gathering has gone viral on social media, attracting attention from fans and followers.

In the viral clip, Ali Asgar can be seen standing among devotees and taking part in the procession with humility. His presence during the occasion was appreciated by many viewers, who praised the actor for joining the community in observing the important religious event.

Viral Video Receives Attention Online

The video has been widely shared across social media platforms, with users highlighting the actor’s participation and the message of unity associated with the occasion. Muharram processions are observed in several parts of the world as devotees come together for prayers, remembrance, and religious traditions.

Ali Asgar, who has built a strong fan following through his television appearances and comedy roles, has often remained connected with his audience through public appearances and social media interactions. His participation in the Mumbai procession has once again brought him into the spotlight.

Ali Asgar’s Current Work Front

On the professional front, Ali Asgar is currently seen in the cooking reality show Maa Hai Na. Hosted by Shilpa Shetty, the show premiered on June 12 on ZEE5.

The reality series features celebrity contestants participating in pairs with their family members. The participants include Sunita Ahuja with her daughter Tina Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia with her son Kshitij Dholakia, Tanya Mittal with her mother Sunita Mittal, Gullu with his mother Munesh Tanwar, Shahida Ansari with her nephew Afghan Bhagyashree, E Sharma with her mother Rinju Sharma, and Manisha Rani with her father Manoj Kumar.