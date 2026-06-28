A special polio immunisation camp in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, aimed to give polio drops to over 86,000 children via 1,515 centres. The drive, part of the nationwide Pulse Polio program, saw a large turnout of parents and health workers.

Polio Immunisation Camp in Ramanathapuram

A special National Polio Immunisation Camp was organised across Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district on Sunday, with the administration aiming to give polio drops to over 86,000 children through more than 1,500 vaccination centres.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ramanathapuram District Revenue Officer Sankaranarayanan inaugurated the special camp at the Ramanathapuram Urban Primary Health Centre by administering polio drops to children.

"The special camp was organised with the objective of protecting children from polio. A total of 4,000 workers were deployed at 1,515 centres across Ramanathapuram district, with a target of administering polio drops to 86,491 children," officials said.

The special campaign witnessed a large turnout of parents, who brought their children to receive the life-saving oral polio vaccine as part of efforts to protect them from the disease.

Medical department officials and health workers coordinated the immunisation campaign across the district to ensure the smooth conduct of the drive.

Nationwide Pulse Polio Programme

The nationwide Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme is underway, with special attention being given to children from birth up to five years of age. A special immunisation camp has been established at Chinna Mani Nagar Park in Thoothukudi to facilitate the distribution of life-saving polio drops.

As part of the nationwide Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme, an immunisation camp has been set up where parents are bringing their children to receive the life-saving polio vaccine. Health officials have urged all parents to ensure that every child below the age of five receives the polio drops without fail.

Himachal Pradesh Prepares for Campaign

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh has completed all preparations for the National Immunisation Day (NID) Pulse Polio Campaign to be held on Sunday, June 28, with the Health Department aiming to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) drops to nearly 5.94 lakh children below the age of five through 4,753 Pulse Polio booths across the state.

The state's preparedness was reviewed at a meeting of the State Task Force for Immunisation (STFI) held on June 23 under the chairmanship of Health Secretary M Sudha Devi, IAS. Similar review meetings have also been conducted in all districts under the supervision of the respective Deputy Commissioners to ensure smooth implementation of the campaign.