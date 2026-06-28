In Tumakuru, a college lecturer's attempt to film a social media reel at the famous Devarayanadurga hill ended in disaster. He slipped and fell into a deep gorge but was miraculously saved by locals. He is now in hospital with serious leg injuries, highlighting the dangerous craze for viral videos.

Tumakuru: The craze for social media fame is pushing people to take life-threatening risks, and this is becoming a serious worry. The latest example comes from Tumakuru's historic Devarayanadurga hill, a popular tourist spot. A college lecturer, trying to shoot a reel, slipped and fell into a deep gorge.

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A Daring Reel Attempt Ends in Disaster

The injured lecturer has been identified as Shivaprasad. He is originally from Ballapura in Tumakuru taluk and currently works as a lecturer at a PU college in Arasikere, Hassan district. Shivaprasad had come to Devarayanadurga hill to enjoy his holiday. He decided to make a 'Reels' video for his social media in the beautiful surroundings.

For the video, he climbed a dangerous and steep rock located behind the Devarayanadurga temple. While he was busy filming, he lost his focus, slipped accidentally, and tumbled hundreds of feet down into the gorge below.

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Locals Rush to Rescue, Save Him in the Nick of Time

Panic spread as soon as Shivaprasad fell. Luckily, local residents and devotees who saw the incident happen immediately sprang into action. They put in a massive effort to climb down into the gorge. They successfully rescued the severely injured Shivaprasad and brought him up to safety.

The fall caused serious injuries to both of Shivaprasad's legs. He was immediately rushed to the well-known Siddaganga Hospital in Tumakuru, where doctors are providing him with emergency care. Reports say that he is now out of danger.

Growing Reels Menace, Need for Caution at Risky Spots

The trend of risking one's life for likes and views at tourist spots, waterfalls, and high hills has been growing lately. The fact that an educated lecturer engaged in such irresponsible behaviour has sparked a lot of discussion among the public. People are now demanding that tourists should stay away from the obsession with selfies and reels in such dangerous places. They also urge the district administration to install warning signs and increase security in these sensitive areas.

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