An Instagram creator known as deluxebhaiyaji launched a viral stunt by selling tea from a rented Rolls-Royce to blend luxury with street culture. Despite attracting huge crowds with the unique saffron tea experience, the venture resulted in a financial loss, with expenses exceeding earnings.

Virality doesn’t always come with a paycheck and one creator learned that the hard way after turning an eye-catching luxury stunt into a real-world experiment. An artist known as deluxebhaiyaji recorded his attempt to combine luxury with common street culture by serving tea from a rented Rolls-Royce in a now-viral Instagram video.

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The concept was straightforward but aspirational. He worked with a local tea vendor to carry out the plan and paid Rs 1 lakh to hire the fancy automobile. He created posters, erected a little booth, and added refreshments to enhance the offering in order to draw attention. Asking customers if they had ever "had tea in a Rolls Royce" was a key component of the pitch.

The experience was deliberately chosen to support the high-end vibe. While sitting in the automobile, guests were greeted with thoughtful extras like a branded umbrella and offered tea steeped with saffron. Some even had brief rides, transforming the setting into a whole 'luxury tea' experience rather than only a tea shop.

Crowds were drawn to the stunt. Families dropped around, spectators gathered, and many were open to trying something so out of the ordinary. The actual source of income was the paid experience of sitting inside the Rolls-Royce, even if a cup of tea cost Rs 300.

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But despite the buzz and footfall, the financial outcome told a different story. The creator later revealed that his total expenses reached around Rs 1.08 lakh, while his earnings capped at Rs 88,400, leaving him at a loss.

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But his openness was what struck a chord the most on the internet. Although several viewers noted that such concepts rely more on novelty than long-term sustainability, they nonetheless praised the inventiveness. The venture blended "creativity and luxury," as one user eloquently described it, despite the fact that it was not profitable. Even though the business ultimately failed to turn a profit, it was successful in drawing attention and starting a dialogue.