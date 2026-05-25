One person was injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a fast-food outlet in Hyderabad's Kapra area. In a separate incident, four people were injured in a similar cylinder blast in the Ajit Nagar area of Shahdara in East Delhi.

One person was injured after a commercial gas cylinder exploded at a fast-food centre near the Municipal Office in Hyderabad's Kapra area on Monday morning, fire officials said.

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According to fire department personnel, the high-intensity explosion occurred at around 5:20 AM. The impact of the blast caused several items and structures inside the fast-food shop to collapse.

A passerby, who was walking in front of the establishment when the incident occurred, sustained injuries due to the explosion.

The injured pedestrian was quickly evacuated from the site and shifted to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment. It is reported that the victim is currently in a stable condition.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Kusaiguda Police Station in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Further investigation into the cause of the blast is underway.

4 Injured In Delhi Cylinder Blast

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the national capital, at least four people were injured after a cylinder blast in the Ajit Nagar area of Shahdara in East Delhi on Saturday.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendra Prasad Meena said the incident took place at around 1:30 pm. He said Head Constable Rahul and Constable Kuldeep received information about a fire at the location and immediately rushed to the spot.

The police personnel rescued a woman, children and a man, and shifted them safely to the hospital, where treatment is ongoing.

Speaking to ANI, Shahdara DCP said, "... At around 1:30 pm, Head Constable Rahul and Constable Kuldeep received information about a fire at House No. 4332, Gali No. 9, Ajit Nagar, Gandhi Nagar. After reaching the spot, they found people trapped on the first floor. They rescued a woman, children, and husband, took them safely to the hospital, where treatment is ongoing."

According to the DCP, the likely cause of the blast was a leaking gas cylinder pipe. "The staff's timely action prevented a major tragedy. The likely cause was a leaking gas cylinder pipe. Despite no PCR call being made, the beat staff noticed the fire and responded immediately," he added.

(ANI)