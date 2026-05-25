One person was injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a fast-food outlet in Hyderabad's Kapra area. In a separate incident, four people were injured in a similar cylinder blast in the Ajit Nagar area of Shahdara in East Delhi.
One person was injured after a commercial gas cylinder exploded at a fast-food centre near the Municipal Office in Hyderabad's Kapra area on Monday morning, fire officials said.
According to fire department personnel, the high-intensity explosion occurred at around 5:20 AM. The impact of the blast caused several items and structures inside the fast-food shop to collapse.
A passerby, who was walking in front of the establishment when the incident occurred, sustained injuries due to the explosion.
The injured pedestrian was quickly evacuated from the site and shifted to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment. It is reported that the victim is currently in a stable condition.
The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Kusaiguda Police Station in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Further investigation into the cause of the blast is underway.
4 Injured In Delhi Cylinder Blast
Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the national capital, at least four people were injured after a cylinder blast in the Ajit Nagar area of Shahdara in East Delhi on Saturday.
Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendra Prasad Meena said the incident took place at around 1:30 pm. He said Head Constable Rahul and Constable Kuldeep received information about a fire at the location and immediately rushed to the spot.
The police personnel rescued a woman, children and a man, and shifted them safely to the hospital, where treatment is ongoing.
Speaking to ANI, Shahdara DCP said, "... At around 1:30 pm, Head Constable Rahul and Constable Kuldeep received information about a fire at House No. 4332, Gali No. 9, Ajit Nagar, Gandhi Nagar. After reaching the spot, they found people trapped on the first floor. They rescued a woman, children, and husband, took them safely to the hospital, where treatment is ongoing."
According to the DCP, the likely cause of the blast was a leaking gas cylinder pipe. "The staff's timely action prevented a major tragedy. The likely cause was a leaking gas cylinder pipe. Despite no PCR call being made, the beat staff noticed the fire and responded immediately," he added.
(ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)