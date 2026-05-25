A woman stormed a wedding venue with police officers in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district, alleging that the groom had promised to marry her after being in a long-term relationship.

Chaos erupted after a woman stormed a wedding venue with police officers in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district, alleging that the groom had promised to marry her after being in a long-term relationship.

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The dramatic incident unfolded late Friday night in Patwadh Kautuk slum under the Bilriyaganj police station area, where wedding festivities were in full swing. Guests were celebrating, until the unexpected arrival of the woman triggered panic and confusion at the venue.

According to police, the woman claimed she had been involved in a long-standing relationship with the groom and demanded that the marriage be stopped immediately. However, by the time officers reached the spot, the wedding rituals had reportedly already been completed.

Both the bride and groom allegedly fled the scene, leaving guests stunned.

The situation worsened when some members of the wedding party allegedly began pelting stones at police personnel during the confrontation. Officers somehow managed to escort the complainant woman away from the venue and later informed Bilriyaganj police about the disturbance.

Azamgarh CO (Sagadi) Anil Kumar Verma said on Saturday that five individuals were detained from the wedding venue following the uproar. The police action came after the woman approached authorities seeking intervention to stop the marriage.

He added that further action would depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

During preliminary inquiries, police learned that the bride, a resident of Patwadh Kautuk, had been engaged to groom Brijesh Kumar, a resident of Gadhwal village who works abroad. The wedding procession had arrived on Friday evening, and ceremonies had commenced amid elaborate celebrations and feasting.

High-voltage drama unfolded when the woman, who hails from a village under the Raunapar police station limits, appeared at the venue accompanied by police officers. She alleged that the groom had assured her of marriage after maintaining a relationship with her for a long time.

Her accusations sparked heated arguments between her and members of both families, transforming the celebration into a tense public spectacle.

The bride’s family later told police that all rituals had already been completed by the time the woman arrived. They also claimed the marriage had been fixed nearly one-and-a-half years ago and that the couple had already registered a court marriage earlier.

According to the family, the ceremonial wedding was being organised now because the groom had returned home on leave from abroad.

The family further revealed that the same woman had visited their house three days before the wedding and allegedly threatened to disrupt the ceremony. They claimed the groom’s family had been informed about the warning but had assured them that no problem would arise.