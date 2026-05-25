BJP's Gaurav Bhatia attacked Rahul Gandhi's remark that the govt 'will not last', calling him 'Bhasmasur' and accusing him of 'toolkit politics'. Bhatia asserted that India's economy remains strong under PM Modi despite a global slowdown.

Bhatia Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Toolkit Politics'

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of spreading "toolkit politics" and making irresponsible remarks about the stability of the Union government, while asserting that India's economy remains strong under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi, during a meeting of the Congress Minority Department advisory council, said that if the current economic situation continues, the government "will not last till next year".

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'Bhasmasur Rahul Gandhi'

Referring to recent political statements attributed to the Opposition, Bhatia, during a press conference, said claims about the government collapsing were part of a repeated pattern of misinformation. "Yesterday, another 'tool kit' also came into discussion, in which it is being said that this government, which is serving the people of the country with full strength, will fall within a year. I would like to say first that 'Bhasmasur Rahul Gandhi' -- we did not know that Bhasmasur would also become an astrologer," Bhatia said.

He further criticised Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks, saying they were contradictory and reflected an attempt to create confusion. "Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in a recent meeting, made certain remarks and later issued a separate statement outside, which is being discussed. This is considered unfortunate," he said.

India's Economy Remains Strong: BJP

Bhatia said the world was currently going through an economic slowdown and crisis, but claimed India had remained stable under the current leadership. "As we all know, this is a time of global crisis, and many countries around the world are facing economic instability. Their economies have weakened significantly. On the other hand, over the past 85 days, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has shown strong resilience. The Indian economy remains strong and stable," he said.

He further said that any attempt to create instability would not succeed. "If Rahul Gandhi's intention is to spread anarchy, then our resolve is also to make India stronger. You may try your best, but we are equally determined to take India forward," Bhatia added.

Fuel Prices Hiked Across Country

Meanwhile, fuel prices hiked across the country on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks amid volatility in global crude oil markets and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Following the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre.

The latest revision follows three earlier hikes on May 15, May 19 and May 23.

The sustained rise in fuel prices is being attributed to elevated global crude oil rates, currency fluctuations, and supply concerns linked to tensions in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route. (ANI).