A 24-year-old IIT Delhi alumnus, Chirag Madaan, quit his lucrative banking job of nearly Rs 17 lakh annually due to a toxic workplace culture. His viral video details the immense job pressure, long hours, and poor work-life balance, which has sparked a wider conversation among young professionals about unhealthy corporate environments.

A 24-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi alumnus has spurred a broader discussion on toxic workplace cultures after disclosing the reasons for his decision to leave a lucrative banking position, even though he was making close to Rs 17 lakh annually. In a now-viral video, Chirag Madaan, who had worked in the corporate banking industry, explained that the choice was motivated by growing job pressure and a declining work-life balance rather than being impulsive.

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What started off as a typical 9–5 work eventually grew into significantly longer days, frequently lasting from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. He added that there was little time for relaxation or personal time because the workweek was increased from five to six days. Madaan described how even simple breaks were challenging to handle in the video.

Due to a continuous workload, employees were required to eat their lunch in 10 to 15 minutes. It was similarly difficult to take time off. He claimed that even sick leave required thorough justifications, which made it difficult for workers to take time off when necessary. He pointed out that ambitious sales expectations were a major source of the stress. According to reports, workers had to close agreements valued up to Rs 10 crore, and missing goals frequently led to increased pressure and repeated performance cycles. The ongoing obligations eventually started to wear you down.

Since then, many young professionals have found resonance in his story, especially those negotiating demanding corporate careers. The video has sparked conversations on the need for healthy workplace practices, excessive work hours, and irrational expectations.

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Reactions flooded in on the internet. While some people commended Madaan for putting his health above his pay, others described his story as "relatable" and "a reality check" after sharing similar experiences from their own employment. Many pointed out that such work environments are not uncommon, urging companies to rethink how they define productivity and success.