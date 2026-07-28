A CCTV video showing a drunken youth attacking a police constable with a stick in Kalyan has gone viral, triggering outrage online. The accused was later arrested after the shocking assault.

A shocking incident from Maharashtra's Kalyan has sparked widespread outrage after CCTV footage of a drunken youth allegedly attacking a police constable with a stick surfaced on social media. The viral video, reportedly recorded in the Gauripada area of Kalyan West, has drawn significant attention due to the brazen nature of the assault.

According to reports, residents alerted the police control room after noticing a heavily intoxicated young man creating a disturbance outside residential homes. Following the complaint, police constable Ganesh Chavan from Khadakpada Police Station reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

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However, instead of cooperating, the accused, identified as Rahul Tayade, allegedly began arguing with the officer. The situation quickly escalated when the youth reportedly picked up a stick and attacked the constable. The assault, captured on nearby CCTV cameras, left the police officer injured.

The CCTV footage has since gone viral across social media platforms, with many users expressing concern over the attack on a law enforcement officer while demanding strict action against the accused.

Police have confirmed that a case has been registered against Rahul Tayade in connection with the incident. He has been arrested, and further investigation is underway to determine the full sequence of events leading to the assault.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers faced by police personnel while responding to emergency calls and maintaining public order, especially in cases involving intoxicated individuals