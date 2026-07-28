A viral video from Gurugram has sparked widespread debate after a woman was seen verbally abusing a Rapido rider during an argument over the drop-off location, drawing heavy criticism across social media platforms.

A video allegedly from Gurugram has gone viral on social media, showing a heated argument between a Rapido rider and a woman passenger over the ride's drop-off location. According to claims circulating online, the rider maintained that he had followed the destination shown on the Rapido app, while the passenger insisted she had been dropped at the wrong spot.

The viral clip captures the woman shouting at the rider and using abusive language during the confrontation. The rider, meanwhile, is seen trying to explain that he followed the app's navigation and repeatedly attempts to defend his actions.

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Social Media Criticises Woman's Behaviour

The incident has triggered strong reactions online, with many social media users expressing support for the Rapido rider. Several users criticised the woman's behaviour, calling her language disrespectful and arguing that the rider appeared calm throughout the exchange.

Many also pointed out that if the rider had indeed followed the in-app location, blaming him for the drop-off would be unfair. However, the full context behind the dispute has not been independently verified.

Video Sparks Debate

The clip continues to circulate widely across platforms, reigniting discussions about the treatment of gig workers and the importance of maintaining respectful conduct during disagreements. As of now, neither Rapido nor the individuals seen in the video have issued any public statement regarding the incident.