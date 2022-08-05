Watch: Crane falls off bridge while lifting truck in Odisha

A horrifying video of a crane falling off a bridge while lifting a truck from beneath the bridge is making rounds on social media. The video has left the onlookers as well as netizens, stunned.

There are tons of amazing videos over the internet that can always make us delighted, stunned and even emotional. These videos help us to stay updated, leave us relaxed and even kill our boredom. However. Among these there are also accident videos are the most terrifying for us to watch.

One such video of a crane falling off the bridge while lifting a truck from beneath the bridge in Odisha's Talcher town is going viral over the internet and has stunned the onlookers as well as netizens.

In the terrifying video, two towing cranes can be seen lifting a truck from beneath the bridge, which accidentally falls off the bridge. As the cranes were carefully lifting the truck from the river, the cable of one of the cranes suddenly snapped and lost its hold on the truck. As one crane loses the handle, the entire load of the truck comes to one crane leading it to tip over the edge of the bridge. In a matter of seconds, the crane plunges into the water with the driver inside.

However, in the video, we can see that the driver escapes the crash and swims away from the spot. But the onlookers gasped the moment witnessing the terrifying incident live. Take a look at the nerve-chilling video:

The video stunned not only the onlookers but also the netizens who watched it. The stunning video was shared on a Youtube page named 'essence world' and is going viral. Netizens loaded up the comment section with their opinions. A user asked whether the cranes were capable of lifting such heavy trucks, while another said thankfully that the driver escaped from the mishap. Many people also expressed their opinions through eye popped emojis.

