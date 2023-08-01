Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: PM Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune; lauds 'memorable moment'

    The Award was instituted in 1983 by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust and is given every year on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, to persons who have made remarkable contributions, for development of the nation.

    WATCH PM Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune; lauds 'memorable moment' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday (August 1) conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award for his outstanding contributions towards the progress of the country. PM Modi began his Pune visit by performing Darshan and Pooja at Dagdusheth Mandir.

    In his day-long visit to Pune, PM Modi will flag off Metro trains marking inauguration of services on completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I. The Award was instituted in 1983 by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust and is given every year on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, to persons who have made remarkable contributions, for development of the nation.

    'Couldn't stop him...'; Eyewitness identifies accused in murder of 5-year-old in Kerala's Aluva

    Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "The role of Lokmanya Tilak in India's independence, his contribution cannot be summed up in a few incidents and words."

     "I have decided to donate the prize money to the Namami Gange project. I want to dedicate this award to 140 crore people of the country," PM Modi said.

    On August 1, the nation commemorates the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, a prominent social reformer and Indian freedom activist. However, ahead of the Pune event, several Opposition parties, including Shiv Sena (Uddhav) and Congress, had urged Sharad Pawar not to attend. Shiv Sena (UT) MP Arvind Sawant was among those who advised Pawar to reconsider his decision.

    Sawant expressed concerns about Pawar's attendance, stating that leaders from the BJP, the ruling party, were undermining the Constitution of India. In light of this, Sawant emphasized that Pawar should refrain from participating in the event.

    'I apologize to my daughter...' says Kerala Police after body of abducted 5-yr-old girl found in garbage yard

    The call for Pawar to abstain from attending the ceremony reflects the existing political tensions and ideological differences among various parties. The opposition's stance indicates their disapproval of the BJP's actions and policies, and it underscores the ongoing political polarization in the country.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pawar Modi bonhomie on stage in Pune becomes talk of the town (WATCH)

    Pawar-Modi bonhomie on stage in Pune becomes talk of the town (WATCH)

    Will F-16 shoot down Tejas to win Argentina fighter aircraft deal?

    Will F-16 shoot down Tejas to win Argentina fighter aircraft deal?

    No-confidence motion against Modi govt to be discussed from August 8-10 AJR

    BREAKING: No-confidence motion against Modi govt to be discussed from August 8-10

    'Couldn't stop him...'; Eyewitness identifies accused in murder of 5-year-old in Kerala's Aluva anr

    'Couldn't stop him...'; Eyewitness identifies accused in murder of 5-year-old in Kerala's Aluva

    Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India from Azerbaijan; check details AJR

    Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India from Azerbaijan; check details

    Recent Stories

    Meet Bijlee Ola Electric introduces newest paw sitive addition to its company gcw

    Meet 'Bijlee': Ola Electric introduces newest ‘paw-sitive’ addition to its company

    Pawar Modi bonhomie on stage in Pune becomes talk of the town (WATCH)

    Pawar-Modi bonhomie on stage in Pune becomes talk of the town (WATCH)

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar reveals Ranveer Singh's character is male version of 'Poo'

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar reveals Ranveer Singh's character is male version of 'Poo'

    Pani Puri to Samosa: 7 most popular street food in India MSW

    Pani Puri to Samosa: 7 most popular street food in India

    Will F-16 shoot down Tejas to win Argentina fighter aircraft deal?

    Will F-16 shoot down Tejas to win Argentina fighter aircraft deal?

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon