WATCH: PM Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune; lauds 'memorable moment'

The Award was instituted in 1983 by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust and is given every year on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, to persons who have made remarkable contributions, for development of the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday (August 1) conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award for his outstanding contributions towards the progress of the country. PM Modi began his Pune visit by performing Darshan and Pooja at Dagdusheth Mandir.

In his day-long visit to Pune, PM Modi will flag off Metro trains marking inauguration of services on completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "The role of Lokmanya Tilak in India's independence, his contribution cannot be summed up in a few incidents and words."

"I have decided to donate the prize money to the Namami Gange project. I want to dedicate this award to 140 crore people of the country," PM Modi said.

On August 1, the nation commemorates the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, a prominent social reformer and Indian freedom activist. However, ahead of the Pune event, several Opposition parties, including Shiv Sena (Uddhav) and Congress, had urged Sharad Pawar not to attend. Shiv Sena (UT) MP Arvind Sawant was among those who advised Pawar to reconsider his decision.

Sawant expressed concerns about Pawar's attendance, stating that leaders from the BJP, the ruling party, were undermining the Constitution of India. In light of this, Sawant emphasized that Pawar should refrain from participating in the event.

The call for Pawar to abstain from attending the ceremony reflects the existing political tensions and ideological differences among various parties. The opposition's stance indicates their disapproval of the BJP's actions and policies, and it underscores the ongoing political polarization in the country.