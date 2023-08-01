'Couldn't stop him...'; Eyewitness identifies accused in murder of 5-year-old in Kerala's Aluva

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aluva murder case: After the identification parade, the accused will be brought into custody after the court gives its approval said the officials.

    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    Kochi: The test identification parade (TIP) of the accused in the Aluva murder case of a five-year-old girl that shook the state began on Tuesday (Aug 1). The Ernakulam rural police are conducting the test identification parade in the brutal murder case in which witnesses will identify the accused Asafaq Alam (29).  CITU leader Tajudheen of Aluva market, conductor of a bus Santhosh in which the accused boarded with the victim, and Sushmita, the passenger who was in the bus attended the identification parade at Aluva sub-jail.

    Tajudheen, the key witness, told the media after the parade that he identified the accused as Asafaq. He claimed that he had seen the accused walking to Aluva Market with the child and had stopped him in the middle to ask about the child. The accused responded by saying that it was his daughter and that he had come to drink. Tajudheen thought it to be true. However, he found out about the kidnapping and the fatal event via the media the following day. 
    He told Asianet News that he noticed the child leaving with the accused and was really sad about it, however, he was unable to stop him.

    At the same time, the police are proceeding with a detailed investigation into the family's suspicion that there are more suspects in the case. The police will look into if this is the first murder of its kind and whether the suspect has ever been charged with a crime of a similar nature. 

    According to sources, the postmortem results showed that the accused brutally tortured and sexually assaulted the child before killing her. The accused has been charged with various sections, including 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. 

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 1:36 PM IST
