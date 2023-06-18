Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Nightclub in Kolkata faces severe backlash over chained, 'drugged' monkey act

    One of the videos that made rounds on social media on Saturday night featured a lady caressing a monkey who looked to be restrained and unconscious. Another woman attempted to pet the caged monkey in another video as it stood surrounded.

    WATCH Nightclub in Kolkata faces severe backlash over chained, 'drugged' monkey act AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 5:26 PM IST

    A nightclub in Kolkata faced severe criticism on social media after videos of its customers petting a chained monkey that appeared to be drugged emerged online. Several reports indicate that the club brought the monkey in for a party with a circus theme; however, the club, Toyroom, has denied this.

    As the videos of the chained monkeys went viral, several people, including actor Swastika Mukherjee, expressed shock at the animal cruelty and called for the club to apologise.

    One of the videos that made rounds on social media on Saturday night featured a lady caressing a monkey who looked to be restrained and unconscious. Another woman attempted to pet the caged monkey in another video as it stood surrounded.

    Bengaluru: Shuttle bus at airport crashes into pole; 10, including 2-year-old injured

    Reacting to the video Swastika Mukherjee of Qala and Paatal Lok fame wrote, "I'm ashamed, to say the least! It's disheartening to see what #toyroomkolkata did in the name of an act to stand out! Well, you sure did. For all the wrong reasons."

    "This is cruelty to a different level. How low can you stoop, Toyroom Kolkata? And what is wrong with the people who have gone to party there and indulged in this cruel act? No one stopped this right there and then? What is wrong with human beings?" she added.

    Maharashtra: Massive blaze engulfs godown in Pune, firefighting operation underway

    The criticism on social media continued as Toyroom allegedly stopped social media users from tagging them in posts.

    However, Toyroom reacted to the backlash by releasing a statement in which it clarified that monkeys were not part of the events they planned.

    "We would like to inform that Toyroom had no role to play in hiring the monkeys or the madaris. The madaris or caregivers of the monkeys approached us at the club and we very politely refused them to do any kind of activities inside. Agreeing to which, they moved to the ground level of the mall's entrance and sat there," the nightclub said.

    The nightclub further said that the monkeys were not injured or harmed as they were always with the madaris.

    "We care as much as everyone else for the animals and would never do such activities where they'd be harmed or caged. We sincerely apologise if we've hurt anyone's sentiments or feelings unintentionally," it added.

    No mini-skirts, shorts: Shimla's iconic Jain temple bans entry of devotees in 'revealing' clothes

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2023, 5:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Law order deteriorating in Punjab as CM Mann spending time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur AJR

    Law, order deteriorating in Punjab as CM Mann spending time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

    Minors made part of violence': NCPCR seeks action in Junagadh clash AJR

    'Minors made part of violence': NCPCR seeks action in Junagadh clash

    Bengaluru Shuttle bus at airport crashes into pole; 10, including 2-year-old injured AJR

    Bengaluru: Shuttle bus at airport crashes into pole; 10, including 2-year-old injured

    Maharashtra Massive blaze engulfs godown in Pune, firefighting operation underway AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive blaze engulfs godown in Pune, firefighting operation underway

    No mini-skirts, shorts: Shimla's iconic Jain temple bans entry of devotees in 'revealing' clothes AJR

    No mini-skirts, shorts: Shimla's iconic Jain temple bans entry of devotees in 'revealing' clothes

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Puneet Superstar out of Salman Khans show on Day 1, know inside story ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar out of Salman Khan’s show on Day 1, know inside story

    Badminton Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty make history with victory in Indonesia Open 2023 men's doubles final osf

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty make history with victory in Indonesia Open 2023 men's doubles final

    Smoothie to Banana-7 Breakfast Ideas for Weight Loss RBA

    Smoothie to Banana-7 Breakfast ideas for weight loss

    Law order deteriorating in Punjab as CM Mann spending time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur AJR

    Law, order deteriorating in Punjab as CM Mann spending time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

    badminton Exclusive: Coach Gopichand cherishes Swastik-Chirag's historic Indonesia Open 2023 doubles title victory osf

    Exclusive: Coach Gopichand cherishes Swastik-Chirag's historic Indonesia Open 2023 doubles title victory

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon