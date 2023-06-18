Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No mini-skirts, shorts: Shimla's iconic Jain temple bans entry of devotees in 'revealing' clothes

    Highlighting the new dress code, the notice was put up outside the temple by the authorities banning entry of devotees in short dresses. The temple is being run by the Shree Digambar Jain Sabha.

    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    In Shimla, a century-old Jain temple has come up with a policy against allowing visitors in short or exposing clothing. The administrators of the temple defended their action by stating that it was necessary to uphold decorum, discipline, and Hindu cultural norms.

    "All women and men should come to the temple wearing decent clothes. Those wearing short clothes, half pants, Bermuda, mini skirt, night suit, torn jeans, frock and three-quarter jeans etc. should only pay obeisance outside the temple premises," the notice read.

    On Saturday, a priest of the Jain temple said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the changing fashion and sartorial preferences in women and the corrosion of values in the Hindu society. He said the decision was taken to maintain decorum, discipline and values.

    Priest at the Jain temple Shimla, Sanjay Kumar Jain said, "Anyone visiting the temple needs to be in decent clothes. We have prohibited the entry of people wearing half pants, half clothes, miniskirts and torn jeans etc."

    "People are falling out of the habit of visiting temples and in today's day and age, maintaining culture and traditions is turning out to be a struggle," he said. 

    "In the past, our elders would visit temples in decent clothes but now the young boys and girls, as well as adult women, visit temples in short-length clothes. This is not good. The influx of western habits and culture is corroding our religious values," he further said.

