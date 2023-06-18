Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Shuttle bus at airport crashes into pole; 10, including 2-year-old injured

    While the Kempegowda International Airport has begun an investigation into the incident, the exact reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained. Media reports quoting sources indicated that the driver might have dozed off while driving leading to the accident.

    As many as 10 people, including a two-year-old child, were left injured on Sunday (June 18) after a passenger shuttle bus lost control and hit a pole in Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. It is reportedly said that the accident took place at around 5:15 am.

    According to a statement released by the airport officials, 15 passengers were onboard the bus in addition to two crew members. The injured have been taken to the hospital for immediate medical treatment and five were discharged after a medical examination.

    While the Kempegowda International Airport has begun an investigation into the incident, the exact reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained.

    Media reports quoting sources indicated that the driver might have dozed off while driving leading to the accident.

    "At approximately 5:15 AM on June 18, 2023, a shuttle bus operating between T1 and T2 of BLR Airport collided with a pole near the T2 Arrival exit road, resulting in injuries to 10 people," the Bengaluru airport spokesperson said.

    "There was a total of 17 passengers (15 pax and 2 staff) who were onboard the bus. The injured were taken to a hospital for immediate medical attention," the spokesperson further said.

