Maharashtra: Massive blaze engulfs godown in Pune, firefighting operation underway

A total of 22 fire tenders are battling the blaze. Around 20 to 25 godowns, each housing a different type of material, were destroyed by the fire. For their protection, local inhabitants were evacuated from the area.

A massive fire broke out in a godown in the Gangadham area of Pune on Sunday (June 18), thick black smoke was rising out of the area where firefighters were working to put out the blaze. While there were no reports of any casualty, the fire tenders reached the spot after the blaze erupted.

According to the Pune Fire Department, a total of 22 fire tenders are battling the blaze. Around 20 to 25 godowns, each housing a different type of material, were destroyed by the fire. For their protection, local inhabitants were evacuated from the area.

No mini-skirts, shorts: Shimla's iconic Jain temple bans entry of devotees in 'revealing' clothes

Videos shared on social media, showed massive plumes of smoke rising out of the area while firefighting was being carried out.

In another video which was taken from a top of a building, fire fighters were carrying out operation to put out the blaze, while the smoke was rising up. The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Firefighting operations are still underway.

Late last month, a fire broke out in a godown on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road in the Wagholi area of Maharashtra's Pune district. The incident occurred in the wee hours of the morning informed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (PMRDA) fire department, adding that the fire has been brought under control using 2 fire tenders.

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi draws parallel between Kutch earthquake and recent cyclone Biparjoy

The PMRDA fire department, the godown was stocked with dairy products such as cheese, milk, butter cream, etc. However, products worth lakhs and a pick-up tempo were damaged in the fire.