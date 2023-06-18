Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra: Massive blaze engulfs godown in Pune, firefighting operation underway

    A total of 22 fire tenders are battling the blaze. Around 20 to 25 godowns, each housing a different type of material, were destroyed by the fire. For their protection, local inhabitants were evacuated from the area.

    Maharashtra Massive blaze engulfs godown in Pune, firefighting operation underway AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 1:13 PM IST

    A massive fire broke out in a godown in the Gangadham area of Pune on Sunday (June 18), thick black smoke was rising out of the area where firefighters were working to put out the blaze. While there were no reports of any casualty, the fire tenders reached the spot after the blaze erupted.

    According to the Pune Fire Department, a total of 22 fire tenders are battling the blaze. Around 20 to 25 godowns, each housing a different type of material, were destroyed by the fire. For their protection, local inhabitants were evacuated from the area.

    No mini-skirts, shorts: Shimla's iconic Jain temple bans entry of devotees in 'revealing' clothes

    Videos shared on social media, showed massive plumes of smoke rising out of the area while firefighting was being carried out. 

    In another video which was taken from a top of a building, fire fighters were carrying out operation to put out the blaze, while the smoke was rising up. The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Firefighting operations are still underway.

    Late last month, a fire broke out in a godown on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road in the Wagholi area of Maharashtra's Pune district. The incident occurred in the wee hours of the morning informed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (PMRDA) fire department, adding that the fire has been brought under control using 2 fire tenders.

    Mann ki Baat: PM Modi draws parallel between Kutch earthquake and recent cyclone Biparjoy

    The PMRDA fire department, the godown was stocked with dairy products such as cheese, milk, butter cream, etc. However, products worth lakhs and a pick-up tempo were damaged in the fire.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2023, 1:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No mini-skirts, shorts: Shimla's iconic Jain temple bans entry of devotees in 'revealing' clothes AJR

    No mini-skirts, shorts: Shimla's iconic Jain temple bans entry of devotees in 'revealing' clothes

    Mann ki Baat: PM Modi draws parallel between Kutch earthquake and recent cyclone Biparjoy AJR

    Mann ki Baat: PM Modi draws parallel between Kutch earthquake and recent cyclone Biparjoy

    Mann Ki Baat 102nd edition LIVE key highlights: PM Modi addresses the nation early this month due to US visit AJR

    Mann Ki Baat key highlights: 'Collective force of India solves every problem,' says PM Modi

    Empty rake of EMU train derails in Mumbai, affects rail traffic; No casualties reported AJR

    Empty rake of EMU train derails in Mumbai, affects rail traffic; No casualties reported

    Two women shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi's RK Puram; check details AJR

    Two women shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi's RK Puram; check details

    Recent Stories

    football YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier osf

    YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier

    Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding FIRST photos out, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra dance to dhol beats ADC

    Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding FIRST photos out, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra dance to dhol beats

    The Flash: Ben Affleck to George Clooney, exciting cameos in Ezra Miller's film (SPOILERS ALERT) MAH

    The Flash: Ben Affleck to George Clooney, exciting cameos in Ezra Miller's film (SPOILERS ALERT)

    TS singer Jeon Jungkook drew curtains on FESTA 2023 celebrations with epic fireworks show ADC

    BTS singer Jeon Jungkook draws curtains on FESTA 2023 celebrations with epic fireworks show

    No mini-skirts, shorts: Shimla's iconic Jain temple bans entry of devotees in 'revealing' clothes AJR

    No mini-skirts, shorts: Shimla's iconic Jain temple bans entry of devotees in 'revealing' clothes

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon