NEET protest student Urwashi Palandurkar's witty PowerPoint response to the BJP Chhattisgarh unit's Gen Z mindset post has gone viral. The student criticised the political post, defended her participation in the protest and received praise from social media users and leaders.

A Gen Z student's witty response to a social media post by the BJP's Chhattisgarh unit has gone viral, drawing widespread praise online. The student, who was criticised for dancing during a protest against the NEET-UG paper leak, responded with a humorous PowerPoint presentation, defending her participation in the demonstration while rejecting the criticism. Her sharp yet light-hearted reply has since received appreciation from political leaders, social media users and several public figures.

BJP Post Sparks Controversy

The controversy began after the BJP's Chhattisgarh unit shared a video comparing students who excel academically with those who were seen dancing and filming a reel during protests against the NEET-UG paper leak and alleged examination irregularities.

The post juxtaposed footage of students dancing during the protest with a video of another student receiving an award from President Droupadi Murmu.

It carried the caption, "Which mindset Gen Z will you choose?", along with a remark referring to "Babur's heritage".

Student Says Video Was Used Without Consent

One of the students featured in the protest video, Urwashi Palandurkar, later revealed that the clip had been used without her consent.

Responding to the criticism, she shared a humorous PowerPoint presentation on social media, saying she "couldn't take it seriously". Her presentation quickly gained traction online for its witty remarks and confident response.

PowerPoint Response Wins Praise

In the presentation, Urwashi criticised the BJP's caption, joking, "Your caption game is very weak. Your ChatGPT is not giving you good responses."

She also dismissed the reference to "Babur ki Virasat", saying such narratives were no longer relevant and that attempts to divide people would not resonate with today's generation.

Highlighting the growing use of Gen Z expressions such as "clocked it", "FOMO", "MIA" and "delulu" in mainstream conversations, she remarked that her generation had introduced these terms into everyday discussions, including political spaces.

Urwashi also highlighted her academic achievements, stating that she scored 93 per cent in both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. She said academic excellence and extracurricular activities, including dancing, could coexist.

Leaders And Social Media Users React

Urwashi's response received widespread appreciation on social media.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which organised the student protests, commented, "You go, girl!" Political commentator Abhijeet Dipke described her as a "legend", while former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal commented, "God bless you beta. Loved your positivity."

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also shared her video, further amplifying its reach on social media.

Background To The NEET Protest

Urwashi was among the thousands of students who participated in protests demanding action over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and examination irregularities.

The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was called off on July 25 following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. However, the organisation later announced that it would launch a larger agitation if police action against protesters continued.