West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari welcomed exiled writer Taslima Nasreen back to Kolkata, stating her return proves the state's commitment to democracy and freedom of speech and assuring her full security from the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday stated that the return of Bangladeshi writer and activist Taslima Nasreen to the state after nearly 19 years proves that the administration is firmly committed to protecting democracy, the Constitution, and freedom of speech. Chief Minister Adhikari extended a formal welcome, assuring full state-backed security and emphasising that threats and intimidation toward intellectuals belong to the past.

'Threats to Intellectuals are a Thing of the Past'

Speaking at a joint event organised by the Secular Mission, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari asserted, "Through this, it has been proven that under a new government, Bengal's democracy, Constitution, freedom of speech, and fundamental rights are protected here. There is no way anyone will threaten, catch, or stop us; all these things are a thing of the past. You are a writer; everyone reads your writings, and your readership is huge. You speak well here, and you have certainly seen the change in the system of West Bengal through your experience. Whenever you think you can come, always come to safe West Bengal. To provide you safety is the responsibility of the state's Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari."

Nasreen on Freedom of Expression

Exiled writer Taslima Nasreen made her first public visit to Kolkata in nearly two decades following her departure amid intense protests over her memoirs.

Echoing the vital importance of open discourse, Taslima Nasreen added, "Freedom of expression is very important for democracy. Without freedom of expression, there is no democracy. India is a democratic country, and I think freedom of speech must be restored. No writer or artist should be forced to leave their country because of their different opinions or ideas." (ANI)