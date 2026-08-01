A political row erupted in J&K after Farooq Abdullah questioned the timing of the Kulgam terror attack, linking it to the statehood demand. BJP leaders slammed the remarks, accusing him of politicising a tragic incident and diverting attention.

Abdullah Questions Timing of Attack

A political controversy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday after National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah questioned the timing of the Kulgam terror attack where two Chhattisgarh labourers were killed, saying such incidents seemed to occur whenever the demand for restoration of statehood gathered momentum.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said the perpetrators of the attack were yet to be identified and called for a thorough investigation. "It is not even known who carried out the attack or who the perpetrators are. There must be an investigation to identify the attackers. I do not know why this happens only when we ask for the restoration of statehood," Abdullah said.

BJP Leaders Slam Abdullah's Remarks

The remarks drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who accused the National Conference chief of politicising a terror incident. BJP leader Ravinder Raina termed Abdullah's statement "highly controversial" and "deeply unfortunate," saying political leaders should stand united against terrorism rather than make speculative remarks.

"When innocent labourers are brutally murdered by terrorists, the nation expects every political leader to stand united against terrorism, not to make speculative statements, create confusion or divert attention from the perpetrators," Raina told ANI. He said linking the terror attack with the statehood demand was unjustified. "Statehood is a constitutional and democratic issue. Relating the terror attack to the statehood issue is an unjustified statement. Every leader should unequivocally condemn the killers and express solidarity with the victim families. Terrorists must be defeated with national unity, not by politicising such a tragic incident," he added.

'Terrorism and Statehood Unrelated': Sunil Sharma

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, also criticised Abdullah's remarks, saying terrorism and statehood were unrelated issues. "I fail to understand the logic of linking statehood with terrorism. Statehood is granted by the Indian Parliament, whereas terrorism is a proxy war waged by Pakistan. Such statements demoralise our security forces while emboldening those responsible for cowardly acts of terror," Sharma told ANI.

Referring to the recent attacks in south Kashmir, Sharma said two terror incidents had occurred within ten days. "This is the second such incident in south Kashmir within ten days. Earlier, a head constable was killed in Anantnag, and now two labourers have been shot dead in Kulgam. These poor men had come from far away to earn a livelihood. There is no act more cowardly than targeting unarmed and innocent labourers," he said. Sharma said he had met the affected families and facilitated conversations with the Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh regarding assistance. He also called for intensified action against the terror ecosystem. "There had been a period of peace, but there are Pakistan-sponsored elements determined to disrupt it. The security forces must dismantle the entire terror network and its support structure," he said.

'Giving Pakistan a Clean Chit': Sat Sharma

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma accused certain leaders of repeatedly attempting to absolve Pakistan of responsibility for terrorism. "Giving Pakistan a clean chit is a recurring theme in the mindset of these leaders. If we are safe today, it is because of our soldiers and security agencies. Pakistan never wants peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. Those behind this attack will not be spared," Sharma told ANI. He added that Pakistan could face consequences similar to those following Operation Sindoor if such acts continued.

'Deplorable Remarks': Vikram Randhawa

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa launched a sharp attack on the National Conference, alleging that the party had historically contributed to the growth of terrorism in the region. "Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed remarkable transformation since 2014, especially after August 5, 2019. Sporadic terror incidents show that the menace has not been fully eliminated, but security agencies will act. At a time when the region is moving towards development, such statements are deplorable. Instead of making such remarks, Farooq Abdullah should condemn the incident and stand with the affected families," Randhawa told ANI.

Details of the Kulgam Terror Attack

The controversy follows the killing of two migrant labourers in a terrorist attack in the Kellam area of Kulgam district on Friday. Security forces have launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier today, a second migrant worker, who was critically injured in last evening's terrorist attack, succumbed to his injuries, officials said. According to officials, the man had been undergoing treatment at a local hospital after terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers yesterday. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he passed away early this morning. One migrant worker was killed in the firing yesterday. Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the entire Kellam area and launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers. (ANI)