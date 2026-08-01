Purnia MP Pappu Yadav defends his controversial Parliament skit on Ram Mandir donation embezzlement, saying he is protecting Hindu sentiments. He vowed to continue his fight despite multiple police complaints and fierce condemnation from the BJP.

As complaints pile up against Purnia MP Pappu Yadav over his satarical skit over alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement in Parliament, Yadav stayed defiant, sharply questioning is it wrong to safeguard the sentiments of Hindu community connected to the temple. Responding to how he views his skit, Pappu Yadav framed his actions as an act of protection rather than mockery. "Is it wrong to expose those looting Sanatan and temple funds and to fight against them? Is protecting temples wrong? Is safeguarding temple funds wrong? Is protecting the faith that a billion Indians have in temples wrong?" he told reporters.

He vowed to press ahead regardless of the consequences. "No matter how much opposition we face, or even if we have to take a bullet, we will continue to fight. Let the BJP leaders say whatever they want; it makes no difference to us," he said.

Political Storm Erupts Over Parliament Protest

His remarks come after a political storm has erupted over a dramatic skit performed by opposition MPs inside the Parliament complex, targeting the central government over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.The protest has drawn multiple police complaints, demands for resignations, and fierce condemnation from the BJP.

Multiple FIRs and Complaints

The controversy centres on a demonstration where Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, dressed in saffron robes as a temple priest, and fellow opposition MPs enacted a skit involving a collection box and allegations of corruption. The performance prompted BJP leaders, including Bansuri Swaraj and several MLAs, to file formal police complaints in New Delhi, accusing the leaders of outraging Hindu religious sentiments. A separate FIR has also been registered in Varanasi following a complaint by a religious leader. Another police complaint has been lodged against Pappu Yadav by petitioner Surya Maithil at Jehangirpuri Police Station in the national capital.

Bajrang Dal also held a protest against opposition MPs over the opposition's protest outside Parliament regarding the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement.

A Closer Look at the Skit

Opposition MPs staged a skit inside the Parliament complex on July 31, utilising symbolic roles to spotlight allegations surrounding temple donations. As slogans of "Chanda chor, gaddi chhod," "Jawab tumko dena hoga," and "Amit Shah, sadan mein aao!" rang out, Pappu Yadav appeared dressed in saffron robes, portraying a temple priest collecting offerings from devotees, carrying a photograph of Ayodhya's Lord Ram. Fellow opposition MPs took on the role of devotees, stepping forward to place donations into a collection box. In a scripted twist, the "priest" was shown quietly pocketing the money instead of putting it in the box, prompting a Samajwadi Party MP, playing a devotee, to confront him over the "illegal" act.