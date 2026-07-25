After Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam protests, CJP President Abhijeet Dipke urged supporters not to make him a hero. He stressed the victory belongs to the collective movement and this is just the 'first wicket'.

Following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid widespread student protests and exam irregularity controversies, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) Founding President Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday urged supporters and the public not to centre the political victory around any single individual. Dipke, whose party spearheaded sustained demonstrations alongside activist Sonam Wangchuk and student groups at Jantar Mantar, emphasised collective action over personality politics while addressing the media in Delhi.

'Don't Make Me a Hero,' Urges CJP Chief

Cautioning against elevating leaders above the movement itself, Dipke issued a direct message to the public regarding how the resignation should be viewed. Addressing the student protestors, Dipke said, "I want to say something very important. Don't make me a hero because Dharmendra Pradhan resigned today. Don't make this mistake. Don't make me a hero because of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The country has been ruined because of making one person a hero."

Dipke stressed that the focus should remain firmly on the systemic issues facing students, examination transparency, and the broader demands of the nationwide movement rather than individual figures.

'This is the First Wicket'

Dipke praised the student volunteers for their united front and unwavering support during the protests, adding that Pradhan's resignation was just the first wicket. "This is the first wicket. We won't stop here. This is just the beginning. I salute all students, all the volunteers who have been sitting here for the last 36 days," he said. "It's a victory for the Constitution of India. It's a victory for the people of India," he added.

Earlier, Dipke, along with fellow protestors and CJP representatives, celebrated at the Jantar Mantar after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post.

Meanwhile, youth protesters in Bengaluru and Chennai also celebrated after Pradhan's resignation.

Pradhan on His Resignation

Earlier today, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, stating that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the situation arising from protests over examination irregularities was not exploited by "anti-national forces."

In his resignation letter shared on X, Pradhan said he had decided in the larger interest of students and the nation. "The situation that has emerged at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country should not be exploited by anti-national forces. The unity of the country must remain intact. The future of every student in India should not get entangled in legal complications," he wrote.

Pradhan's resignation came after a month-long agitation at Jantar Mantar led by Cockroach Janata Party and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who sat for a 26-day-long hunger strike. The momentum peaked on July 20 with CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march, which was met with police action. (ANI)