Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviewed preparedness for NEET-PG 2026, scheduled for August 30. He stressed ensuring a fair, transparent, and secure examination for the 2,73,183 registered candidates, a 12.5% increase from the previous year.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda today reviewed the preparedness for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026 to ensure the smooth, secure, transparent and technology-enabled conduct of the examination, scheduled to be held on August 30, 2026.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, during the review, the Minister assessed the preparedness of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), technology partners and other stakeholders involved in conducting the examination. He was briefed on examination logistics, candidate facilitation measures, the security architecture and the technology-driven interventions introduced for NEET-PG 2026.

Emphasis on Fair, Candidate-Friendly Examination

The Minister stressed that every effort must be made to ensure a fair, transparent and candidate-friendly examination while upholding the highest standards of integrity and security. A total of 2,73,183 candidates have successfully registered for NEET-PG 2026, representing an increase of over 12.5% compared to the previous year. The examination will be conducted in a single shift across approximately 340 cities and over 1,300 examination centres, significantly enhancing accessibility for candidates across the country.

Candidates Cautioned Against Misinformation

Nadda urged candidates not to be misled by rumours or fraudulent claims relating to the examination. He highlighted that the final question paper is selected through a highly secure, encrypted and time-bound process shortly before the commencement of the examination, with multiple layers of technological and operational safeguards ensuring its confidentiality until the scheduled start time. Any claim of prior access to the question paper by anyone is therefore entirely false and intended to mislead candidates.

He advised aspirants to rely only on official communications issued by NBEMS and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and to promptly report any suspicious activities or attempts at unfair practices. To further strengthen transparency and curb unfair practices, NBEMS has operationalised a dedicated email address for reporting instances of impersonation, touting and other unfair means, while issuing regular advisories to candidates to promote awareness and vigilance.

Comprehensive Security and Coordination Measures

The Minister directed all concerned agencies to maintain close coordination and ensure that every candidate experiences a smooth, secure and hassle-free examination process. He reiterated the Government's commitment to conducting medical entrance examinations with the highest standards of transparency, fairness and technological robustness.

The Minister also reviewed the comprehensive security arrangements put in place for the examination, including advance sealing and verification of examination centres, CCTV surveillance, biometric authentication, candidate frisking, deployment of signal jammers, dynamic computing, live monitoring through central and regional command centres, and real-time supervision by independent observers and appraisers.

More than 60,000 examination functionaries will be deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. The end-to-end question paper preparation and delivery process has been further reinforced through multiple layers of encryption, secure offline preparation, time-bound finalisation of the question paper shortly before the examination, and controlled digital decryption only at the scheduled commencement of the test. (ANI)