Watch: Muslim men offer water bottles to devotees of Hindu procession in Mumbai; win hearts

India has always been a secular nation. The unity and love between the different communities have always amazed the whole world. But recently, tensions have been building up between the communities over religious practices. There have been clashes, hate speeches, and threats in various parts of the nation. Amid all this tension, a video of a group of Muslim men can be seen offering water bottles to Hindu community members during their procession in Mumbai is going viral. The loving and warm gesture between the two communities has won the hearts of the internet.

In the viral video, a group of Muslim men can be seen standing on the roadside holding a large carton of water bottles. The Hindu community members can be seen taking part in a procession amid high police security. The Muslim men standing at the roadside started distributing water bottles to the Hindu community members. In return, the Hindu members thanked and hugged the Muslim men for their warm gestures. Take a look at the video here:

The video was shared on Twitter by ex-IPS officer Yashovardhan Jha Azad. Yashovardhan captioned the video and asked the viewers why we can't practice this warm gesture around the nation. The 30-second-long video has gone viral and has gathered more than 8.5 lakh views and 28.7 lakh likes in just two days of being online. However, netizens loved and expressed their support in the comment section. Netizens praised both the communities for their warm gesture and love for each other. Many of the users felt proud calling them Indians after seeing the video.

