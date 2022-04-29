Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Muslim men offer water bottles to devotees of Hindu procession in Mumbai; win hearts

    A viral video of a group of Muslim men offering water bottles to the Hindu community members during their procession is winning hearts on the internet.

    Watch Muslim men offer water bottles to devotees of Hindu procession in Mumbai; win hearts-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

    India has always been a secular nation. The unity and love between the different communities have always amazed the whole world. But recently, tensions have been building up between the communities over religious practices. There have been clashes, hate speeches, and threats in various parts of the nation. Amid all this tension, a video of a group of Muslim men can be seen offering water bottles to Hindu community members during their procession in Mumbai is going viral. The loving and warm gesture between the two communities has won the hearts of the internet.

    In the viral video, a group of Muslim men can be seen standing on the roadside holding a large carton of water bottles. The Hindu community members can be seen taking part in a procession amid high police security. The Muslim men standing at the roadside started distributing water bottles to the Hindu community members. In return, the Hindu members thanked and hugged the Muslim men for their warm gestures. Take a look at the video here:

    The video was shared on Twitter by ex-IPS officer Yashovardhan Jha Azad. Yashovardhan captioned the video and asked the viewers why we can't practice this warm gesture around the nation. The 30-second-long video has gone viral and has gathered more than 8.5 lakh views and 28.7 lakh likes in just two days of being online. However, netizens loved and expressed their support in the comment section. Netizens praised both the communities for their warm gesture and love for each other. Many of the users felt proud calling them Indians after seeing the video.

    ALSO READ: Woman cop carries elderly woman on shoulders for 5 kms in Kutch desert; wins netizens’ hearts

    ALSO READ : Watch: Unlimited thali at just Rs 50; Elderly couple from Karnataka wins internet’s heart

    ALSO READ: WATCH: SWISS-FRENCH CHEF MAKES A KING COBRA FROM CHOCOLATE

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CNG price increased by Rs 2.50 per kg in Pune, check latest rates in your city - adt

    CNG price increased by Rs 2.50 per kg in Pune, check latest rates in your city

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: BJP leader Divya Hagargi arrested from Pune-dnm

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: BJP leader Divya Hagargi arrested from Pune

    Cut taxes on fuel, not imported liquor: Hardeep Singh Puri slams non-BJP ruled states

    'Cut taxes on fuel, not imported liquor': Petroleum minister slams non-BJP ruled states

    Patently untrue Jitendra Singh rejects claims made by Telangana CM s son KTR gcw

    Team KCR vs Team Modi over Telangana govt's 'stay away' claim

    DGCA launches probe after 7 Indigo pilots found abusing on emergency channel gcw

    DGCA launches probe after 7 Indigo pilots found abusing on 'emergency' channel

    Recent Stories

    football Georgina Rodriguez breaks silence after tragic death of son pours love for Ronaldo snt

    Georgina Rodriguez breaks silence after tragic death of son; pours love for Ronaldo

    Varroc inks Euro 600 mn deal with Omnium SE to sell its four-wheeler lighting business-dnm

    Varroc inks Euro 600 mn deal with Omnium SE to sell its four-wheeler lighting business

    Acharya leaked: After Samantha's film, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's movie, is out on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites RBA

    Acharya leaked: After Samantha's film, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's movie, is out on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites

    football at last Man United's cristiano Ronaldo ends Premier League goalscoring drought against Chelsea snt

    At last, Man United's Ronaldo ends Premier League goalscoring drought against Chelsea

    Pictures Malaika Arora looks glamorous in figure-hugging dresses; take a look RBA

    (Pictures) Malaika Arora looks glamorous in figure-hugging dresses; take a look

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon