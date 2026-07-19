A viral CCTV video shows a delivery man attempting to enter a home after delivering an order to a young girl, claiming he needed a better photo. The girl's mother, who was present, quickly intervened and confronted the man, preventing his entry. The incident has sparked widespread praise for the mother's vigilance and raised concerns.

A few days ago, a really repulsive and horrifying video from Bengaluru surfaced, showing a delivery man forcing his way into a customer's home and revealing his private parts while claiming a "washroom emergency." The man was eventually caught as a result of the video being viral at the time. Having said that, it makes perfect sense for individuals to exercise additional caution, which is precisely what a mother did when she suspected a delivery person was attempting to enter her home.

The delivery partner was seen giving an order to a little girl in CCTV footage of the event, which has gone viral. The worker started to enter the house, claiming that he was unable to take a good photo of the order that was given to the customer. Many internet users claim that the man did not know the girl's mother was there at the time. Nevertheless, the mother acted quickly, pointing out the man's behaviour and requesting that he remain outside.

The man was then seen explaining himself in the CCTV footage. The video quickly sparked a wide range of responses, with the majority praising the mother and raising concerns about the man's motivations. The event happened on Thursday, July 16 at about 8:30 PM, according to the CCTV footage.

“A delivery guy thought the girl is alone at the home, somehow he tried to get inside.. but the mother was there and she confronted the guy. Hat's off. Never ever trust anyone for the sake of delivery proof or something, because you don't know their intention,” the post read.

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How Did Social Media React?

“Staying alert and trusting your instincts is important. It's always wise to verify deliveries at the door and prioritize your safety in any uncertain situation,” a user said. “The person may be kind or good but don't take risks. Be cautious always,” commented the next.

“This is a scary situation. So glad the mother was there to confront him—staying vigilant is so important,” added another.