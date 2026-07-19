AAP MP Sanjay Singh has moved a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. He urged for all business to be adjourned to address the exam issue, police action on protesters, and Sonam Wangchuk's health.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday moved a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the erosion of the integrity of public examinations, police action against peaceful protesters and the deteriorating health of activist Sonam Wangchuk during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, scheduled to be held on Monday (July 20).

In a post on X, Singh said, "My notice under Rule 267 to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. All business of the country's Parliament should be adjourned to hold a discussion on the paper leak and the demands of Sonam Wangchuk."

MP's Notice Cites 'Erosion of Public Confidence'

In his notice to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Singh said the alleged paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the NEET-UG examination had severely impacted lakhs of students and eroded public confidence in the country's examination system.

Calling the issue a "matter of urgent public importance", Singh said the paper leak had led to the cancellation of the May 3 NEET-UG examination and necessitated a nationwide re-examination. He said this was the fourth paper leak in the examination over the past nine years, exposing "persistent vulnerabilities" in the system and raising serious concerns over the credibility of public examinations.

The AAP MP further claimed that while over 22 lakh candidates had appeared in the original examination, around 20 lakh took the re-examination, with more than two lakh candidates remaining absent. He alleged that the unprecedented absenteeism reflected a decline in public trust in the examination process.

Singh also alleged that repeated paper leaks across the country had affected crores of students over the past decade and called for comprehensive structural reforms instead of "ad hoc reactions" to such incidents.

Concerns Over Sonam Wangchuk's Health and Protester Action

Referring to climate and social activist Sonam Wangchuk, Singh said the education reform activist had launched an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with students affected by the alleged paper leak. He further referred to Wangchuk's removal from the protest site by the Delhi Police and his continued fast while hospitalised, alleging that his health had become a matter of grave national concern.

"The repeated NEET paper leaks, the cancellation of the country's premier medical entrance examination, the disruption of the exam four times in the last nine years, the unprecedented absenteeism of candidates in the re-examination, the deeply tragic suicides of NEET aspirants, the complete lack of accountability over these failures, the police action on peaceful protesters, and the severely declining health of Shri Sonam Wangchuk collectively constitute a matter of grave national importance," the notice stated.

Demand for Suspension of Business

Seeking suspension of all listed businesses under Rule 267, Singh urged the Chair to allow a discussion on what he described as an issue directly linked to the future of India's youth and the credibility of the country's public examination system.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to commence on Monday. (ANI)