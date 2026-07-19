Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary launched the Belwa Dhar Link Channel in Sheohar for flood control. Part of the Bagmati-Burhi Gandak project, it aims to improve irrigation. The CM also announced 12 new townships, including one in Muzaffarpur.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday inaugurated the construction work of the Belwa Dhar Link Channel under the ambitious Bagmati-Burhi Gandak River Link Project in Sheohar district. The inauguration marked a significant step towards improving flood management and irrigation infrastructure in North Bihar. The inauguration ceremony was held at Belwa village in Piprahi Block of Sheohar district.

According to the Bihar Water Resources Department, the Belwa Dhar Link Channel is a key component of the Bagmati-Burhi Gandak River Link Project, which aims to channel excess water from the flood-prone Bagmati river basin to the Burhi Gandak river system. The project is expected to help reduce flooding in vulnerable areas while enhancing irrigation potential and improving water resource management across the region. The Belwa Dhar Link Channel is expected to play a crucial role in achieving these objectives by facilitating the transfer of surplus river water and strengthening the state's flood mitigation efforts.

New Townships and Urban Development

Earlier on July 12, CM Choudhary said the state government has decided to develop new townships at about 12 locations across the state, including Muzaffarpur.CM Choudhary inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 982 development projects costing Rs 1,047.09 crore in Muzaffarpur. The new township in Muzaffarpur will be named 'Tirhut', the Chief Minister announced. He said the government is working on revamping old cities by improving basic infrastructure such as drains, roads, water supply, parks, community centres and permanent housing for the poor, while also focusing on developing new cities with essential amenities. The Bihar Chief Minister said, "Revamping an old city takes time, whether it involves drains, lanes, water supply, parks, community centres, or constructing permanent housing for the poor; work on all these fronts is ongoing. The Government of Bihar is working for you. Alongside this, we have decided to develop new townships at approximately 12 locations across Bihar; Muzaffarpur is one such place where our government is working to establish a new township named 'Tirhut'." (ANI)