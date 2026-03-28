A viral video shows two men taking a risky measure by tying themselves to the locked door of a crowded train in India, as there was no space inside. This incident, which prompted intervention from railway officials, has ignited a significant online debate about passenger safety and severe overcrowding on Indian railways.

A horrifying video circulating on social media has raised awareness of the enormous dangers some passengers incur when commuting on packed trains in India. The video shows two individuals turning to a risky tactic after failing to find room inside a crowded carriage. In the popular video, the men are seen standing at the locked doorway of a train cabin, with little room to stand properly inside. To avoid falling, they tie themselves to the door with a piece of fabric, emphasising both the danger and their desire to complete the journey.

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Railway officials and a police officer are subsequently seen interfering, telling the guys to move away from the door and alerting them of the life-threatening situation. The event has renewed worries about overcrowding and passenger safety on congested routes.

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How Did Netizens React?

The video has prompted significant indignation online, with many viewers condemning the conditions that put individuals in such dangerous positions. One user said that poverty should not drive people to endanger their lives, and questioned how such situations could persist in a country seeking to be one of the world's top economies.

Others referred to structural difficulties with the train system. A user proposed expanding the number of general coaches and train lengths to accommodate more people, particularly on high-demand lines.

Some commenters advocated for a more comprehensive revamp of the railway network, pushing authorities to prioritise densely populated lines and increase capacity. They emphasised that such situations endanger not just individuals engaged, but also other passengers.

At the same time, a few users emphasised personal responsibility, pointing out that no travel is worth jeopardising one's life. They warned passengers to avoid such risky behaviour, even in tough situations.