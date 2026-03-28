A former Google MD, Parminder Singh, shared a viral story about gifting his father a MacBook. The father's insistence on saving the box, while ignoring the laptop, struck a chord online, with many finding the common Indian household habit both humorous and relatable.

A simple moment at home has given smiles to many people online, demonstrating how regular behaviours can be both amusing and familiar. A former Google managing director posted a tale about his father that soon became popular with internet users due to its relevant humour.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Parminder Singh posted on X that he gave his father a MacBook Neo laptop. While unwrapping it, his father ignored the laptop itself, instead picking up the box and declaring that no one was to throw it away. This event exemplifies a widespread ethos in Indian families, where individuals prefer to save packaging for later use rather than trash it. This little yet memorable event resonated emotionally with individuals all around the internet, who found it both humorous and sympathetic.

Check Out Viral Post

Scroll to load tweet…

Social Media Reactions

Social media users praised his father's reply. One commenter added, "Parents and their obsession with not throwing anything."

According to one user, "Having a good box is a precious thing in Indian households."

"I do the same thing," said a third user. A fourth user added, "Haha, Desi dads are the best."

“Parents and their obsession with not throwing anything,” one user wrote, summing up the sentiment in a single line.

Another shared a more personal memory: “You reminded me of my late dad. He brought me an instant pot all the way from UK with it's Dabba somehow sorted in his suitcase and strictly told me to take care of Dabba (I'm allowed to misuse the instant pot though,” turning the post into something nostalgic rather than just funny.

Across the thread, the focus stayed on that small but familiar detail, which was the importance given to things others might overlook.