A viral video captures a man's emotional reaction while watching his younger brother in a Mumbai Police uniform during the pass-out parade. The heartwarming clip, shared on Instagram, shows the older brother, a forest guard, overcome with pride as his sibling achieves this milestone.

An touching picture was posted on social media, showing a guy battling to hold back emotions while witnessing his little brother dressed in the Mumbai police uniform during the pass-out parade. Aslam Shaikh published a video on Instagram of a ceremonial setting in which a Mumbai Police officer stepped forward in full costume, addressing his elder brother, who was waiting in the throng.

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In the video, the officer, clothed in a Mumbai Police uniform with a ceremonial plume, marches forward with firm movements. His posture stiffened for a second, as if trying to stay composed, but the emotion was too visible to hide.

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Social Media Can't Control Their Emotions

In the comments section, viewers responded strongly to that connection.

"The older sibling always fulfils their dreams through the younger sibling," one user said, viewing the moment as more than simply pride. Another person said, "I genuinely sobbed watching this. What a proud moment for both brothers," reflecting how the emotion was conveyed straight on the television.

Several additional users praised the exchange's simplicity, as well as the march, salute, and reaction, claiming that nothing else was required to create an effect.

For those who watched, it wasn't just about the uniforms or the ceremony, but also about what it meant to stand there and witness someone close to you attain that milestone.