Congress MP Pramod Tiwari doubts justice in the Ram Mandir donation probe, criticizing the Trust's credibility after Champat Rai's resignation. An SIT report found prima facie evidence of theft by staff and major security lapses at the temple.

Congress MP Questions Trust's Credibility

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday questioned the credibility of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's response to the alleged donation embezzlement case, saying the Trust's press conference had him that justice would not be delivered. His remarks came a day after the Trust accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra following a high-level meeting in Ayodhya amid an ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities in temple donations.

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Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "Yesterday's press conference by the Trust filled me with the conviction that there will be no justice. Who was holding this press conference? The Treasurer, where there are allegations of tampering, irregularities, and even recovery in the funds, is the Treasurer himself crying for Champat Rai? Against whom all evidence and facts are there... Can we trust these people?"

Resignations Amid Embezzlement Allegations

On Monday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj announced that the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra had been formally accepted. He said Champat Rai had voluntarily stepped down, stating that he did not wish to continue in office until justice was served and those responsible for the alleged theft were punished.

According to the Trust, legal expert K Parasaran had advised that under the Trust's constitution, a resignation takes effect upon submission. The Trust also appointed Krishna Mohan as the interim General Secretary.

SIT Probe Intensifies

Meanwhile, the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of temple donations has intensified. Ayodhya Police said they would seek the custodial remand of accused Karunesh Pandey, Anukalp Mishra and Lav Kush Mishra to further the probe.

A preliminary report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Uttar Pradesh government found prima facie evidence of theft and pilferage during the counting of donations at the Ram Temple. The SIT examined CCTV footage, statements of Trust officials, bank personnel, security staff and counting employees, along with financial records and standard operating procedures.

CCTV Evidence and Security Lapses

According to the report, CCTV footage recorded between April 27 and June 5 allegedly captured around 70 instances of counting staff concealing cash in their clothes, pockets and shoes. The report also highlighted serious lapses in security measures, including inadequate frisking, poor CCTV monitoring and non-compliance with prescribed procedures.

However, the SIT stated that allegations regarding missing silver bricks and other valuable offerings were not substantiated, with records indicating that such items remained in the Trust's custody. The investigation is ongoing.