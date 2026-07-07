The Nagaland State Lottery officially announced the Dear Spark Tuesday weekly lottery results for July 7, 2026. The draw featured a grand first prize of Rs 1 crore, along with multiple other prize categories including second, third, and consolation awards. While specific winning numbers were to be announced, participants were numerous.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Tuesday weekly lottery results for July 7, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 91K 47379 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Tuesday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 91K 47379

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 47379 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 02855, 08768, 20039, 25804, 33028, 59288, 69747, 82108, 89023, 92142

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0148, 0696, 0946, 2461, 3290, 4676, 4965, 5758, 6475, 8172

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0543, 1576, 3972, 4981, 5373, 5831, 6685, 6738, 7984, 8178

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0007, 0096, 0103, 0235, 0337, 0508, 0654, 0712, 0736, 0768, 0802, 1001, 1076, 1159, 1177, 1284, 1419, 1528, 1542, 1557, 1692, 1715, 2066, 2286, 2411, 2516, 3019, 3089, 3122, 3196, 3229, 3259, 3270, 3417, 3506, 3655, 3657, 3953, 4044, 4051, 4184, 4562, 4767, 4829, 4864, 4989, 5055, 5186, 5235, 5501, 5543, 5556, 5751, 5808, 5862, 5874, 5935, 6153, 6181, 6439, 6577, 6633, 6710, 6888, 6920, 6929, 6984, 7158, 7160, 7218, 7237, 7336, 7512, 7571, 7616, 7687, 7764, 7768, 7778, 7887, 8084, 8159, 8209, 8249, 8280, 8323, 8407, 8502, 8655, 8679, 8681, 9264, 9349, 9485, 9736, 9800, 9923, 9934, 9957, 9976

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Tuesday Weekly Lottery sheet dated July 7, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.