A young female student's body was recovered from Sankey Tank in Bengaluru, with police suspecting suicide. Separately, a 26-year-old woman, Renuka, was found dead in a Hyderabad hotel, also a suspected suicide, after checking in with her boyfriend.

Student's Body Found in Bengaluru Lake

A body of a young woman was found in Sankey Tank in Bengaluru's Sadashivanagar area, with police suspecting that she died by suicide. The deceased, identified as a female student and a resident of Chikkabanavara, is suspected to have reached the lake alone during the night and jumped into the water, according to preliminary investigation. Police officials from the Sadashivanagar Police Station reached the spot after receiving information and initiated an inquiry into the incident. The victim's parents have been informed, and police are awaiting their arrival to complete the necessary formalities. Further investigation is underway.

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Woman Found Dead in Hyderabad Hotel

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old woman identified as Renuka was found dead by hanging in a hotel on Thursday night under Langer Houz police station limits in Hyderabad. According to Langer Houz police official, the deceased Renuka had checked into the hotel on Thursday evening with her boyfriend, Farukh. The two had been in a relationship for the past six months after meeting at a pub. Renuka, a club dancer at Kings and Queens in Kukatpally, was a resident of Bolaram. She had previously lived in Mukabowli. Police said she was married eight years ago and has a seven-year-old son, but was living separately from her husband, the police said.

Langer Houz Police further stated, "Her relationship with her boyfriend, Farukh, started after they met at a pub, and they had been together for the past six months. He resides in the Golconda area. Yesterday, they came to the V Grand hotel room. "Officials stated that after checking in, the pair ordered biryani at the hotel. Farukh later left to attend a function. Around 12:30 AM, later, Renuka video-called another friend and mentioned that her birthday was the next day, telling the friend, "I have a birthday gift for you." She was later committed Suicide by hanging in a hotel room. (ANI)