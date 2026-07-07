Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched Delhi's 70 lakh tree plantation campaign under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and flagged off 300 new electric buses.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated Delhi government’s ambitious ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ program to plant 70 lakh saplings around the national capital. Shah also handed off 300 new electric buses under the city's biggest green program, furthering the government's drive for sustainable transport and environmental protection. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched a program to expand the green cover of Delhi and include people to make the city cleaner and healthier.

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Amit Shah launches mega green drive

Delhi government has formally kicked off its ambitious 70 lakh tree plantation initiative under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. The program is aimed at making tree plantation a public movement by motivating every inhabitant to plant a tree in the name of mother.

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300 Electric Buses For Delhi

Amit Shah flags off 300 new electric buses to boost eco-friendly public transport, to be added to Delhi’s public transport network The plan is designed to cut automotive emissions and push for cleaner transportation in the city.

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At the Center: Public Participation

Delhi government has launched an online registration platform for residents to join the planting effort. Citizens may register, reserve free seedlings and help to increase the green cover in Delhi. The project also has Vriksh Rath service which provides saplings and technical guidance for plantation initiatives.

Rekha Gupta Appeals Collective Action

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appealed to Delhiites to turn the campaign into a movement of the people, adding that air pollution can no longer be tolerated as an inescapable fact. She urged the population to join hands to make a greener, cleaner and healthier Delhi.