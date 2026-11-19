A video showing a man's grand welcome for his bride-to-be at a railway station has gone viral. He arranged dhol players, dancing family members and a shower of rose petals as she arrived by train, leaving social media users impressed.

Reuniting with loved ones is always a special feeling, and people often make the moment memorable by welcoming them with flowers, chocolates or a warm hug. However, one man decided to go a step further when his bride-to-be arrived at a railway station. Instead of a simple welcome, he arranged a grand surprise featuring dhol players, dancing family members and a shower of rose petals. A video capturing the heartwarming reunion has been doing the rounds on social media, with many users appreciating his thoughtful gesture. Shared by Instagram user @officiallyprasann, the clip shows how an ordinary railway station arrival turned into a memorable celebration.

Man Arranges Special Welcome For Bride-To-Be At Railway Station

In the viral video, the man can be seen waiting at the railway station along with his family members and a small group of people. As the train arrives, he approaches his bride-to-be and helps her step down from the train.

The woman is seen carrying a beautiful bouquet of sunflowers, which appears to have been presented to her by her soon-to-be husband. However, the flowers are only the beginning of the surprise awaiting her.

As soon as she steps onto the platform, two dhol players begin playing their drums, filling the station with celebratory beats. Family members and friends then shower the couple with rose petals and break into dance, turning the arrival into a lively celebration.

The welcome, which resembled a small baraat, made the woman's arrival even more special.

The video also carried a caption that read: "If he is not coming to get me like this, I am not coming."

How Did Social Media React?

The railway station reunion struck a chord with social media users, with several praising the man's thoughtful gesture and the effort he made to welcome his bride-to-be.

One user commented: "Nice very nice. Mja aagya. I Like Too much forEver time "

A second user commented: "Men take notes ."