Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi refuses to apologize for remarks regarding the Indian Army and Rafale deal, asserting his innocence. BJP legislators staged a walkout in protest, demanding the statements be expunged from the records.

Himachal Minister Negi Refuses To Apologize Over Rafale Deal Remarks

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Thursday refused to apologise in the state Assembly over his remarks concerning the Indian Army and the Rafale deal, asserting that he had not said anything wrong, even as BJP legislators staged a walkout demanding an apology.

During proceedings in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Negi questioned the BJP's demand and presented a copy of the Assembly debates dated November 18 to support his argument. Stating that his remarks had been made on the floor of the House, the minister questioned why BJP members had not objected at that time and were demanding an apology now. Negi maintained that he had made no objectionable remarks against the Indian Army and asked why he should apologise when he had not said anything wrong.

The document presented by the minister contained his remarks questioning the Rafale deal, in which he alleged that an aircraft worth around Rs 700 crore was purchased for Rs 2,300 crore. In the remarks, he also raised questions over alleged financial irregularities, bank NPAs, and the writing off of loans worth Rs 5 lakh crore. Meanwhile, BJP legislators staged a walkout from the Assembly, remaining firm on their demand for an apology from the minister. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur stated that Negi’s remarks were inappropriate and demanded that the objectionable words be expunged from the Assembly proceedings. The BJP maintained that the minister must apologise for his statements.

Thakur has criticised state Minister Jagat Singh Negi over his remarks concerning Operation Sindoor and the Indian Army, demanding an apology from the minister and the removal of his statements from the Assembly proceedings. Speaking in Dharamshala, Thakur alleged that Negi is known for making "unwarranted statements" both inside and outside the Assembly, questioning why a senior minister would use such language. Referring to a discussion in the Assembly the previous day, Thakur alleged that Negi had made "very serious remarks" about the Indian Army while attempting to level allegations regarding the Rafale deal. Thakur stated that the remarks are recorded in the Assembly proceedings and said the opposition is protesting against them. He added that the opposition is urging the Assembly Speaker to ensure the comments do not remain part of the official record. Targeting the ruling party further, Thakur alleged that Congress leaders had "lost their mental balance" and claimed they frequently make "meaningless and unjustified" statements against institutions and leaders, including the Election Commission, the Prime Minister, the Constitution, and EVMs. (ANI)