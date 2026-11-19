BRS leader KTR alleges massive corruption in Telangana's Congress government, citing own party MLAs' complaints. BJP leaders echo these claims, alleging widespread commission-based practices within the current state administration.

BRS Leaders Allege Massive Corruption Within Telangana Congress Govt

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 19 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday alleged large-scale corruption within the ruling Congress government, claiming that Congress legislators themselves are questioning the functioning of their own administration. According to the party, KTR referred to remarks made by Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy.

He cited Anirudh Reddy's alleged statements claiming that officials were demanding 15–20 per cent commissions for government works, along with Raj Gopal Reddy's purported allegations of large-scale corruption, irregularities in tenders, and a "₹5 lakh crore loot." Rama Rao said these statements raised serious questions about the government's functioning.

The BRS Working President further alleged that Congress MLAs were complaining about the non-release of funds to their respective constituencies, noting that some had written letters seeking financial assistance. Referring to complaints that funds were allegedly being diverted to Kodangal while other constituencies were neglected, he claimed that ruling party legislators were expressing helplessness over the lack of development works.

The BRS leader also alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil its promises and claimed that more instances of corruption would emerge as ruling party leaders continued to speak out against one another. Asserting that the BRS would return to power, KTR warned that every rupee allegedly accumulated through corruption would be recovered, stating that no one—whether an MLA or the Chief Minister—would be spared if found responsible.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders on Tuesday alleged widespread corruption in the Congress-led Telangana government, claiming that contractors and agencies were being forced to pay commissions of 20 to 40 per cent to secure projects and clear pending bills. Reacting to Congress MLA J Anirudh Reddy's allegations of corruption by state officials, BJP State Chief Spokesperson NV Subash claimed that corruption had increased since the Congress came to power in Telangana. "We have been vocal on this point right from the beginning: as soon as the Congress party came into power, over the past 36 months, from the day the Congress party took charge in Telangana, corruption started. Corruption and Congress are the same," he told ANI.

Subash alleged that a system of commission, which he referred to as 'RR tax' involving Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi, was prevailing in the state. "For every work being carried out in Telangana, whether by a contractor, an agency, or a company, the system prevailing in the state for the past 36 months involves around a 20 to 40 per cent commission on that. Consequently, the contractors, agencies, and companies are suffering whenever they participate in tenders," he said. BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy also accused the Congress government of failing to address corruption allegations raised by its own legislators. He said Anirudh Reddy had previously raised concerns about the functioning of the Congress-led government and had approached the court along with four other MLAs through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning alleged land grabbing and illegal construction in Telangana. (ANI)