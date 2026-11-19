Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP government of lying about employment and poverty in Bihar. His remarks followed PM Modi's claims of significant poverty reduction and economic growth across India, citing recent World Bank data.

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Government Over Poverty and Job Claims

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 19 (ANI): Bihar Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government of making false claims about poverty and employment in the state, alleging that people were not getting jobs despite repeated announcements. Questioning the government’s data on poverty and ration distribution, Yadav alleged that poverty had increased in Bihar and described the Prime Minister as a “factory of lies”.

“I want to ask: how many people are receiving rations? Has poverty increased or decreased in Bihar? Poverty has increased in Bihar. Their data is fake. The Prime Minister is a factory of lies, a manufacturer of lies, a wholesaler of lies, and a distributor of lies. His is a story of lies,” Yadav alleged. Yadav also questioned the government’s claims on employment, saying that announcements had not translated into actual job opportunities. “Where are the jobs? Just making an announcement doesn’t make it happen. These people make announcements every day. They announce things every day, but no one anywhere is getting a job,” he said.

These remarks came after the PM addressed the Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. PM Modi said India's rapid economic progress and poverty reduction reflected the right direction of the country's development journey. “Today, the pace of progress in India is very fast. At the same time, the pace at which people are moving out of poverty is also very fast. The latest World Bank report is a source of pride for all of us. The report says that in just 12–13 years, 500 million people in India have overcome poverty," he said.

Earlier, at the Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference 2026 on November 12, Prime Minister Modi said, "A World Bank study on poverty reveals that in just 12–13 years, 50 crore people in India have overcome poverty. The study further notes that poverty has declined rapidly in rural areas; in other words, a large number of small-scale farmers and agricultural labourers have successfully escaped poverty. Over the last decade, India’s agricultural growth rate has remained above 4%. This is the first decade since independence in which the country’s agricultural sector has achieved an average growth rate exceeding 4%, a first since independence. It is during this same period that a vast number of people in rural areas have overcome poverty. But unfortunately, those caught up in the angles and agendas of news coverage fail to see this achievement of the nation." (ANI)