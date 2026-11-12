An Egyptian woman was allegedly murdered by her husband just 60 days after their wedding after he claimed to have dreamed about her being involved with another man, triggering a shocking case in Egypt

A shocking murder in Egypt has sparked outrage after a newlywed woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband just two months after their wedding. The incident took place in Al Khusus, located in Egypt's Qalyubia Governorate.

The victim, identified as Aya, was reportedly attacked inside the couple's bedroom. According to Egyptian media reports, the accused told investigators that he had dreamed about his wife speaking to another man.

The dream allegedly fuelled his suspicions and led to the fatal attack. Reports stated that he stabbed Aya multiple times in the chest and heart area before leaving her in the bedroom.

Couple had married on September 11, victim's father reveals past incident

According to reports, Aya and her husband got married on September 11, barely 60 days before the tragic incident.

In a disturbing revelation, Aya's father reportedly told local media that the accused had previously attempted to kill his daughter. However, he later apologised and convinced the family to allow her to return to her matrimonial home.

The husband had allegedly explained his earlier behaviour by saying that he had lost control because of a dream in which he saw Aya talking to a stranger.

The family reportedly accepted his apology, believing the incident was an isolated episode triggered by suspicion rather than a serious threat to their daughter's safety.

Police arrest accused, murder investigation underway

Following the killing, the accused reportedly shared a cryptic message on Facebook. Police subsequently arrested him and seized the suspected murder weapon.

The case has drawn attention to the circumstances surrounding Aya's death, particularly the earlier alleged attempt on her life and the family's decision to forgive the accused.

According to the reports, the husband's statements to investigators remain allegations, and the exact circumstances of the crime are yet to be established through judicial proceedings.