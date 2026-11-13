A pregnant Vietnamese bride experienced a dramatic wedding day when her bridal car plunged into a flooded rice field. Despite being covered in mud and visibly shaken, she and her unborn child were unharmed, and the wedding proceeded as planned.

In what was an unbelievable wedding-day ordeal, a pregnant Vietnamese bride found herself covered in thick mud after the car carrying her to the wedding venue flipped off a rural road and plunged straight into a flooded rice field on Tuesday, November 10.

In a video that went viral on social media, the bride, who was dressed in a white wedding gown, was seen struggling to pull herself out of the waterlogged paddy field as onlookers rushed to help. Her pristine white dress and veil were completely caked in thick, dark mud, making for a shocking contrast against the rural backdrop.

The bride was reportedly taken to the groom’s house, where she washed up and changed into another outfit before continuing with the wedding ceremonies. Later in the afternoon, her family took her to the hospital for a medical examination.

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How Did the Accident Happen?

Phu Luu Commune, which is located in Tuyen Quang Province, northern Vietnam, was the site where the dramatic incident unfolded. The bride, identified as Dam Thi Xuan, was travelling from her home to the groom’s family house as part of traditional wedding customs when the mishap occurred.

According to local reports, the car was decorated with flowers on its bonnet, which were blown onto the windshield by strong winds, obstructing the driver's view. The driver subsequently lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and overturn into a flooded rice field.

The bride fell on the muddy paddy field as the vehicle overturned, leaving her white wedding gown and veil covered in thick mud. She was rescued by the onlookers, who pulled her out of the waterlogged field, and was visibly shaken by the frightening ordeal. She was later taken to the groom's house to wash up and change before continuing with the wedding ceremonies.

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Following the ceremony, the bride was taken to the hospital by her family for a medical examination, and doctors confirmed that both she and her unborn child were safe. Neither the bride nor the groom suffered any injuries in the accident.

The wedding ceremony reportedly took place as planned at the groom’s family home in Ban Ban Hamlet, Phu Luu Commune, after the couple washed up and changed their clothes. Despite the unexpected accident, the bride and groom completed the wedding rituals with their families.

‘Everyone Watching Had Their Hearts in Their Throats’

Ly Dan Su, who was a photographer accompanying the wedding procession, said the vehicle rolled over several times before coming to rest on its side, with the open window beside the bride facing directly into the mud.

Su further added that the incident left everyone worried about her safety after learning the bride was pregnant with the groom’s child.

“The bride is pregnant, so when the car overturned, everyone watching had their hearts in their throats," Su recalled.

The 21-year-old groom, Ly Van Viet confirmed that The 21-year-old groom, Ly Van Viet, confirmed that both his wife and unborn child were safe following the accident, stating that “it was an unexpected incident” but expressing relief that his wife and child were safe and that the wedding went ahead smoothly.

Ly Van Viet and Dam Thi Xuan married on November 10, following the accident, with the wedding ceremony proceeding as planned at the groom’s family home in Ban Ban Hamlet, Phu Luu Commune.

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