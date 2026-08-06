AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam hailed the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget 2026-27 as 'people-oriented'. However, DMK chief MK Stalin slammed it, alleging it ignored farmers' issues like drought and was used for praising the Chief Minister.

AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam on Thursday described the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget 2026-27 as "people-oriented", saying the government had honestly presented it in line with the state's current financial position and clearly outlined what could be implemented. "It is a people-oriented budget. They clearly stated that they are presenting the budget according to the existing financial situation and that they will improve it in the coming budgets. They have clearly explained what they can do and what can be implemented," Shanmugam told ANI.

Stalin Slams Budget as 'Empty'

His remarks came after DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticised the Agriculture Budget, alleging that it failed to address the concerns of farmers and was instead used to praise the government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

In a post on X, Stalin alleged that the Budget ignored issues such as drought and crop losses suffered by farmers during the Kuruvai cultivation season. "Instead of addressing drought, the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget 2026 was used solely to sing praises and shower the Chief Minister with flattery," Stalin said.

He further alleged that the government had merely renamed existing schemes instead of introducing meaningful measures for farmers. "This government has turned out to be nothing more than another name-changing exercise. Does this government think its job is done simply by sticking the label 'Victory' onto its schemes?" he said.

Stalin also claimed that the Budget had failed to provide relief to Delta farmers affected by crop losses during the Kuruvai season. "This agricultural budget has proven to be an empty budget, offering nothing to the Delta farmers who have suffered crop losses during the Kuruvai cultivation season and are eagerly waiting for the government's helping hand," he said.

He added that DMK legislators would continue to raise farmers' concerns during the Assembly session.

Key Budget Measures Announced

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister Vinoth presented the Agriculture Budget 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly, announcing measures aimed at improving farmers' incomes, expanding irrigation, promoting sustainable farming, strengthening crop insurance and launching a Rs 600-crore Tamil Nadu Soil Conservation Mission.

The minister said the Budget had been prepared after consultations with farmers, farmer associations, agribusiness leaders, entrepreneurs and exporters across the state and focused on farmers' welfare, income enhancement, irrigation, agricultural research, natural farming, agricultural marketing and strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations.

He also announced an allocation of Rs 648.55 crore for the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana during 2026-27, with the scheme expected to benefit 15 lakh farmers and provide crop insurance coverage for 36 lakh acres. (ANI)