Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke announced the organisation will remain a public pressure group, not a political party. He said India currently needs a people's movement to restore accountability in democratic institutions.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced that the organisation will continue to function as a public pressure group rather than transform into a political party, saying India currently needs a people's movement to restore accountability in democratic institutions.

Addressing a press conference here on the sidelines of the organisation's two-day core committee strategy meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke said the decision was taken after assessing the current political climate and the growing public dissatisfaction with institutions. "For now, CJP will be a pressure group because what India needs right now is a pressure group," Dipke said.

He said the support received by the organisation extends beyond education-related issues and reflects a broader public demand for accountability in governance and democratic institutions. "Whether it is the political system, the judiciary, the media, or the Election Commission, the reality is that people have lost faith in all these institutions. We believe that, to restore accountability and neutrality in these institutions, a public movement and public pressure are needed. The political system today, in my opinion, is in a very bad state," he said.

Rejecting speculation that CJP may soon enter electoral politics, Dipke said the organisation has no immediate plans to become a political party. According to him, people have become increasingly disillusioned with conventional politics, making it more important to build a nationwide citizens' movement capable of holding institutions accountable".

Support for protesting students

Dipke also expressed support for students protesting over alleged examination irregularities in Jharkhand, stating that CJP stands firmly with the agitating students. He said members of the organisation, including its leadership, may visit the state if the situation demands.

Future course of action

The CJP founder further said the ongoing two-day core committee meeting is focused on charting the organisation's future course. Discussions include strengthening the party's grassroots presence across different states, expanding its organisational network and preparing for a nationwide youth outreach campaign aimed at mobilising citizens around issues of transparency, accountability and institutional reforms.

He said the meeting's resolutions would guide the organisation's future activities as it seeks to expand its presence while continuing to function as a public pressure group rather than a political outfit.