The Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers' Federation, led by Ramesh Sharma, is protesting the proposed 'complex system,' arguing the real issue is a 5,000-teacher shortage. They have warned of intensified agitation if the government does not act.

The Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers' Federation President Ramesh Sharma has strongly opposed the proposed "complex system" for managing primary schools, asserting that it is not a solution to the challenges facing primary education and warning that the ongoing agitation will intensify if the government fails to resolve the issue.

Sharma reiterated the federation's opposition to the proposed "complex system" in primary schools, alleging that the Education Department was attempting to mislead the government instead of addressing the real issues affecting primary education. Thousands of Primary Teachers reached Shimla from across the state on July 26 after a 15-day-long foot march, and since then they have been sitting on a chain hunger strike in Shimla on protesting day in same day. The Chief Minister addressed them and assured to fulfil all their demand.

Federation Alleges Misleading Reports

Addressing the media and later to ANI, Ramesh Sharma said the federation welcomed the recent meeting convened on the issue, in which various teachers' organisations participated. However, he alleged that the proceedings appeared aimed at preparing a "manipulated report" that could mislead the government instead of presenting the actual ground realities.

"Our primary demand is that the proposed complex system should be withdrawn. Even during yesterday's meeting, all organisations agreed that this arrangement is not a solution for improving the quality of education," Ramesh Sharma said.

Teacher Shortage is the Core Problem

He claimed that nearly 5,000 posts of primary teachers are lying vacant in the state and there is no proper arrangement for nursery teachers. Sharma said the real challenge facing primary education is an acute shortage of teachers rather than administrative issues.

"The department itself admitted that the complex system is only a stopgap arrangement. Such temporary measures will neither improve educational standards nor ensure quality education. Himachal Pradesh achieved top rankings in primary education under the existing system. The problem is not the system but the shortage of manpower," Sharma said. He urged the government to fill vacant teaching posts instead of restructuring school administration.

According to him, Himachal Pradesh secured top positions in national learning assessments and received several awards for primary education under the current system.

Widespread Support for Agitation

The federation leader said around 20,000 primary teachers, 21,000 mid-day meal workers, nearly 10,000 multitask workers, over 35,000 retired primary teachers, School Management Committee (SMC) members and panchayat representatives have extended support to the agitation, indicating that it could develop into a much larger movement.

"We have full faith in Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. We believe he understands the issue, but we request him not to be misled by officials of the Education Department and to take a decision based on the actual situation," he said.

Protest to Continue Amidst Disappointment

Sharma said that the federation has continued its protest during school holidays to minimise disruption to students and hoped the matter would be resolved before schools fully reopen. However, he warned that if the government fails to act, the agitation would continue in different forms.

He also expressed disappointment with the Education Minister, alleging that assurances given during previous protests were never implemented, resulting in growing dissatisfaction and a lack of trust among primary teachers. The federation maintained that while teachers remain committed to ensuring children's education is not adversely affected, their agitation against the proposed complex system will continue until their demands are addressed. (ANI)