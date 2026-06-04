A shocking viral video shows a young toddler striking his mother with a bat to take her phone, before calmly sitting down to use it. The disturbing footage has ignited a fierce debate on social media about the dangers of excessive screen time for children and its impact on their behavior.

A startling video of a young toddler striking his mother with a bat to steal her phone went viral, frightening social media users and igniting a heated discussion over kids' screen usage. A lady is seen using her phone while sitting on the ground in the video. Shortly after, her kid walks up behind her with a bat and hits her in the head. The child calmly sits down to use the phone after taking it from the mother, who instantly falls. Millions of people viewed and responded to the unsettling video as it swiftly went viral on social media.

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How Did Social Media React?

Viewers were alarmed by the footage, and many connected the event to kids' increasing reliance on cellphones. One user commented, "This is what happens when a phone becomes more important than human relationships."

"Parents give children screens to keep them busy, but they don't realise the long-term impact," said a different commenter.

The video was called "terrifying" and "a wake-up call for parents" by a number of people.

The child's response following the incident especially alarmed several commentators. One commenter said, "The scary part isn't the hit, it's how normal the child looked afterwards." "He didn't even check if his mother was okay," said a another commenter.

However, not everyone felt that screen time was the sole cause. The video shouldn't be used as evidence that cellphones directly lead to aggressive activity, according to a number of users.