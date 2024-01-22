WATCH LIVE: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony from Ayodhya Dham

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Celebrations are happening across the country with Ayodhya being in a festive mood as Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' will take place today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the rituals at the newly built grand Ram Mandir.

    The much-awaited day of the newly built Ram Mandir’s ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony is here. The rituals starting from January 16 led up to the main ceremony today. The pran pratishtha of the temple is set to start at 12:20 pm and expected to conclude by 1 pm.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is now on an 11-day fast, will be presiding over the ceremony. Alongside PM Modi at the event will be Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Chief Minister of the Rashtriya Janata Party Mohan Bhagwat.

    Who is attending the event?

    The event has also extended invitations to cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, business magnates Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and cricketer Virat Kohli. Due to the extremely chilly weather, BJP leader LK Advani, who spearheaded the agitation for the Ram Mandir campaign, will not be attending the inauguration today.

    Holiday or half-day today

    Several states and Union territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir, among others, have declared a holiday or half day today. The central government has announced a half day.

    The National Stock Exchange and the Reserve Bank of India have both declared a holiday for the equities and money markets on Monday, thus the markets will also be closed.

    Know all about the idol

    The Ram Lalla idol carved by Karnataka's renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj will be consecrated in the temple today. . The idol was installed inside the sanctum sanctorum on January 18 as part of the rituals. The 51-inch, black-coloured-idol shows Lord Ram as a five-year-old child. The sanctum sanctorum of the new temple will also house the idol of Ram Lalla that has been revered for the last 70 years.

