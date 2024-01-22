Where will be the original Ram Lalla’s idol placed at Ayodhya Ram Mandir?

Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthakshetra Trust, reveals the meticulous selection process for the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir. Crafted by three local sculptors, including Arun Yogiraj, the chosen idol embodies divine luminescence and 'Ajanubahu' features. The new idol complements the old one, enhancing visibility and worship within the temple.

The Treasurer of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthakshetra Trust, Govind Dev Giri, shed light on the thorough selection process behind choosing the idol of Ram Lalla that will grace the Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir. The chosen idol, crafted by three local sculptors, including Arun Yogiraj from Mysore, was selected after careful consideration.

Treasurer Govind Dev Giri explained the decision: "Selecting one idol among the three was a challenging task for us. Each sculptor, including Arun Yogiraj, demonstrated exceptional skill and adherence to all the norms prescribed for idol carving." The criteria for the chosen idol included a face radiating the innocence of a 5-year-old child with divine luminescence, in addition to representing Sri Rama as 'Ajanubahu,' signifying hands reaching the knees. The selected idol seamlessly fulfils all these criteria, justifying its ultimate choice.



Notably, the old Ram Lalla idol, previously worshipped in Ayodhya, will find its place in front of the new Ram idol within the temple. This original idol holds great significance, standing at five to six inches. However, due to its diminutive size, it remains invisible to devotees from 25 to 30 feet. To address this, a larger idol was deemed necessary for improved visibility and worship.